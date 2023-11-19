Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions

Dubai Customs has experienced significant growth in its customs transactions, with a robust 13% increase, totaling 21.6 million transactions during the first nine months of this year. This surge contrasts with the 19 million transactions recorded during the same period last year. The upswing aligns with the targets of Dubai’s economic agenda "D33," which seeks to double foreign trade and establish new trade routes, connecting Dubai with 400 additional cities worldwide.



H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized that Dubai Customs is in harmony with the visionary objectives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The goal is to position Dubai as one of the top four global financial hubs, fostering economic productivity through innovation and digital integration. Dubai Customs is renowned for providing cutting-edge smart services to the business and trade sectors, delivering cost-effective solutions that streamline operations and boost returns. The continuous enhancement of the "Mirsal 2" system, as part of Dubai Customs' development initiative, underscores the commitment to crafting effective policies and procedures supportive of trade. Furthermore, the program aims to incorporate the latest technologies, meeting the evolving needs of companies for swift, efficient, and secure global supply chain operations.



87% customs declarations share

Customs declarations constituted 87% of the total customs transactions. By the end of the third quarter of 2023, Dubai Customs had processed approximately 18.8 million customs declarations, compared to 16.6 million declarations during the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 13.2%. These numbers underscore the extent of the digital transformation achieved by Dubai Customs and the successful integration of advanced information technology. Dubai Customs' digital programs are capable of handling around 70,000 customs declarations in a single day.

Trade facilitations

Dubai Customs is increasingly emphasizing the enhancement of partnerships with stakeholders, ensuring they receive added value, all within its commitment to playing a vital role in boosting Dubai's economy. This involves offering optimal trade facilitations to attract more business operations to the emirate. The government department is progressing with the "Cargo Status Tracking" initiative, a promising project providing clients with an exceptional experience by tracking the status of shipments from arrival to release. The project distinguishes itself with real-time monitoring and comprehensive visibility into the customs clearance process across Dubai's borders. Globally pioneering, this initiative solidifies Dubai's strategic position in global trade. The innovative project aims to improve efficiency, reduce costs for customs authorities and traders, and empower customers to take subsequent actions based on the provided information.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.