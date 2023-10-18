Dubai Customs and Dubai South Unveil Revolutionary 'Remote Inspection' Project

- Groundbreaking initiative employs AI and robotics for swift customs inspections, paving the way for Dubai to lead the region in technological advancements



Dubai Customs and Dubai South have jointly announced the initiation of the groundbreaking "Remote Inspection" project at GITEX Global 2023 as part of their efforts to create high-quality services that facilitate the realization of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 objectives and establish Dubai as one of the top three global economic cities.



This initiative, the first of its kind in the region, is designed to expedite business operations and reduce the time required for customs inspections through the utilization of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. The target audience for this project includes clients and clearance agents who are part of the Authorized Economic Operator program, offering them an added advantage. Initially, the project will be rolled out among companies operating in the logistics sector in Dubai South, and later it will be expanded to encompass businesses across Dubai, thus positioning Dubai as the regional trailblazer in adopting these cutting-edge inspection technologies.

The initiative relies on the capabilities of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and a specialized robotic system to carry out inspections within company warehouses efficiently and with a high degree of precision, all under the supervision of Dubai Customs' remote operations center. This innovative venture not only saves time but also reduces expenses, eliminating the necessity for customs officers to physically visit cargo warehouses for inspection.



The remote inspection system features a user-friendly interface, along with thermal and infrared cameras, as well as a long-lasting lithium battery, ensuring effective and hassle-free warehouse inspections. Furthermore, it includes the use of drones to perform high-quality inspection tasks.



H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated, "We are happy to introduce the Remote Inspection project in collaboration with Dubai South. This project marks a significant advancement in customs inspection by removing the need for inspectors to be physically present in warehouses for traditional inspections, leading to time and effort savings. Remote inspectors, stationed at the operations center, will utilize modern technologies and advanced equipment for accurate and efficient inspections, expediting operations and bolstering Dubai's prominent status in advanced trade and logistics services."



He added, "Dubai Customs leverages contemporary technologies to create intelligent services and streamline customs processes to benefit traders and companies, ultimately increasing profitability and attracting investments in the commercial sector and related industries. We seize the opportunity every year at GITEX Global to showcase our latest technological projects and innovations to visitors, companies, investors, and other stakeholders to keep them informed about the latest developments at Dubai Customs."



H.E. Khalifa Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) and Dubai South, shared his excitement, remarking, "We are delighted to introduce the Remote Inspection innovation, showcasing our ongoing commitment to leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and security in support of our partners' operations." At Dubai South, we are committed to expediting improvements in the rapidly evolving logistics services sector in the UAE, and we are appreciative of the steadfast support provided by Dubai Customs in realizing this project."





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.