Dubai Customs: Foreign trade sector on track to achieve D33 with 7 million transactions in 3 months

By E247

The foreign trade sector in Dubai is actively pursuing the goals outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the objective of doubling Dubai's economy over the next decade and solidifying its position as one of the world's top three economic cities.

In the first quarter of this year, there has been a notable increase in customs transactions, with a record of 7 million transactions, according to Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. Dubai Customs' smart services and projects support Dubai's journey to becoming one of the fastest growing cities in the world, with its ability to automate customs procedures, enhance business operations and increase returns on commercial activities, attracting more investments and companies in the commercial sector. Dubai Customs values continuous communication and interaction with its clients, as evidenced by the Consultative Council's first meeting this year, which included business groups and trade representatives discussing the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda. Additionally, a Ramadan gathering for clients was held to exchange opinions and ideas towards maximizing the role of the commercial sector as one of Dubai's most important economic resources.

9.6 million counterfeit goods

Dubai Customs has intensified its efforts to combat counterfeit goods and protect intellectual property rights. In the first quarter of 2023, the government department handled 112 cases of intellectual property disputes, involving 9.6 million counterfeit goods with a total value of AED 28.85 million. The government department also continued to organize recycling operations for counterfeit goods, completing 24 recycling processes involving 43.78 thousand counterfeit goods.

In addition, Dubai Customs has carried out three awareness campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the dangers and negative impacts of counterfeit goods. These initiatives were attended by 91 participants and were presented at two community events, 11 events for schools and universities, and five events for customs administrations and centers. Furthermore, Dubai Customs organized three workshops in partnership with trademark owners. In addition, the department registered 91 trademarks and 86 commercial agencies.

502 seizure reports

During the first quarter of this year, Dubai Customs made 502 seizure reports. These efforts are part of Dubai Customs' commitment to protecting the community and the economy, and promoting security and stability as the first line of defense for society. Dubai Customs also strives to play its vital role in supporting the national economy by contributing effectively to an attractive investment environment, and enhancing the country's position as a leading global business and trade hub. These efforts are in line with the directives of the leadership to advance the country's global standing in all areas and strengthen its position on global competitiveness indices.

Innovation

In recognition of its commitment to promoting a culture of innovation in customs work, Dubai Customs honored 25 creative employees with disabilities for their innovative ideas and solutions presented during the Innovation Month. More than 10 initiatives were organized and managed at department and customs centers levels, strengthening Dubai Customs' leadership in driving innovation in the customs sector both locally and globally. Dubai Customs is the world's first customs reference in innovation, where three customs organizations including New Zealand Customs, South Korea Customs, and Abu Dhabi Customs, have benchmarked with Dubai Customs to benefit from its innovative experience, skills, and expertise in translating its innovative ideas into tangible reality.

67 community initiatives

As part of its annual strategy that supports the launch of sustainable development initiatives, the department has successfully targeted approximately 17,500 beneficiaries during the first quarter of this year through 67 community and volunteering initiatives.

740 training courses

Dubai Customs, represented by its Customs Training Center, conducted 740 training courses, both in-person and online, during the first quarter of this year. These courses covered a diverse range of topics, including security, information technology, dealing with people of determination, SIMFOX simulation system for training inspectors on scanning devices, customer service, innovation, inspection, occupational safety and health, general administrative skills, human resources, leadership development, intellectual property protection, data science, artificial intelligence, and many public awareness workshops. Additionally, Dubai Customs has maintained its commitment to providing the best work environment for the third consecutive year (2022-2023), as recognized by the American organization, Great Place to Work. This commitment is demonstrated through several initiatives that enhance the work environment, such as electronic systems for managing human resources services, a 100% transition to the GRP system, completion of more than 3 million electronic transactions, and setting up an electronic archiving system for employee files.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.