Dubai Customs inaugurates Ramadan Bazaar to Support Orphans

By E247

Dubai Customs has launched a community initiative called the "Ramadan Bazaar" as part of its social initiatives during the month of goodness. The initiative aims to support orphans in the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Dubai Charity Association. A portion of the bazaar's sales revenue will be dedicated to orphans.

The Ramadan bazaar, organized by the Community Initiatives team at the Sea Customs Centers Management, was inaugurated by His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and His Excellency Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. Several executive directors and department heads from Dubai Customs, as well as a delegation from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai attended the opening ceremony. Among them were Ahmed Darwish Al Qama Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector, Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khatib, Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector, Mohammed Musabah Dahi, Director of the Charitable Projects Department, Ahmed Khalafan Al Mansouri, Advisor for Cultural Communication, and Marwan Mohammed Al Shihhi, Legal Advisor and Director of the Legal Affairs Department. Following the opening ceremony, the delegation visited Dubai Customs' nursery.

The event marked the beginning of Dubai Customs' intensified charitable and volunteer initiatives aimed at supporting and assisting all segments of society during the holy month of Ramadan. As part of its sustainable Ramadan campaign, the department has launched 10 diverse community initiatives that aim to bring happiness to both society and employees.

The Ramadan bazaar, which is dedicated to the employees of Dubai Customs, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and Dubai Charity Association and their families, offers a wide range of unique and diverse products at competitive prices, providing a source of joy for the employees. Additionally, the bazaar serves as an opportunity to highlight the organization's commitment to supporting and uplifting the community.

The Director General of Dubai Customs praised the Ramadan Bazaar initiative, which aims primarily to support orphans in the United Arab Emirates, bringing joy and happiness to their lives during the Eid al-Fitr celebration. He emphasized that community work is an integral part of their efforts to enable society, where Dubai Customs contributes to supporting economic, environmental, and social sustainability within an integrated system, in cooperation with several government and private entities in the UAE. He also appreciated the efforts of the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Charity Association, and their endeavors to support charitable projects aimed at promoting solidarity and compassion among different segments of society.

For his part, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shibani, Director General of Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, said that their participation in this initiative comes within the framework of their social responsibility towards the development of charitable work in the country, to achieve their sustainable Islamic vision. He added that Dubai Customs' initiative is a pioneering initiative during the month of goodness and mercy, which provides an opportunity for government employees and their families to practice charity, especially in this holy month where rewards and blessings are multiplied.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.