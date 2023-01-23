Dubai Customs kicks off 6th Dubai Customs Week

By WAM

DUBAI, 23rd January, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs kicked off the 6th Dubai Customs Week, and launched the Dubai Customs Youth Council in line with the standards of the Federal Youth Authority.

The council aims to empower the youth in the organisation to better face challenges and lead the future following the criteria and targets of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Dubai Customs is organising the 6th Dubai Customs Week for the sixth year in a row between 23rd and 31st January. This year’s event will run under the slogan “Customs Innovations for Future Generations”, with 23 activities and initiatives during the week-long event.

The Week will raise awareness around the customs role in achieving sustainable development, and securing the borders.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, inaugurated the event in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Port and Customs Department; Ahmed Abdullah Bin Lahej Al Falasi, Director-General of Customs at the Federal Customs Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; Mohammed Mir Abdul Rahman, Director of Seaports and Customs Department at the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Rashid Mohammed Hammad, Director-General of Fujairah Customs Department; and Majid Abdullah Al Osaimi, Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee.

Musabih said, “During 2020, global supply chains and all passenger traffic were affected by the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic, and despite this global crisis, the UAE succeeded in overcoming its effects and making a rapid recovery thanks to the vision and directives of its wise leadership. The Customs sector in the country has played a major role in facilitating and maintaining the continuity and flow of the supply chain relying on a sophisticated technological infrastructure, with all smart channels working around the clock 7 days a week without any human intervention, enabling the clients to complete their transactions from anywhere."

“This has contributed to cementing mutual trade agreements with India, Israel, turkey and Indonesia, and boosted the value and size of trade to more than AED1.6 trillion in the first 9 months of last year, amid expectations to break the 2 trillion barrier at the end of 2022. Number of passengers through the UAE airports skyrocketed to more than 101 million passengers by the end of last year,” he added.

Musabih said the Dubai Economic Agenda - D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will help boost the emirate’s economic ambitions and double its external trade adding more trade corridors to the emirate with 400 new cities around the world.

He continued, “The World Customs Organisation is dedicating 2023 to Nurturing the next generation: promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs. Innovation is a strategic priority to us, and the Dubai Customs Strategic Plan 2021-2026 stands on five main principles including innovation.”

For his part, Ahmed Al Falasi said; “The Customs sector in the UAE is performing well in all aspects, in line with the directives of our leadership, to build a bright future on solid foundations. We provide all of our services through digital services, and customs administrations were able to achieve optimal employment of human and financial resources, raise efficiency and productivity, and innovate smart systems and leading programs to run the inspection processes, projects and customs platforms. The customs sector was also able to curb smuggling and curtail organized crime networks, thanks to the efficiency of customs administrations, international cooperation, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

"We are confident that in light of the Projects of the 50 and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, customs sector in the country will be even safer and brighter, for the benefit of our country and the world. Customs administrations in the country made 19,741 seizures, including 6,511 seizures of narcotic substances in 2022.”

Majid Abdullah Al Osaimi highlighted the role of customs in the country in protecting the society and securing the borders against all smuggling attempts.

In the ceremony, Dubai Customs announced the Green Customs Initiative, which will see Dubai Customs work closely with other international authorities to curb illegitimate trade in substances harmful to the environment.

Dubai Customs honoured the creative employees of determination in recognition of the innovative ideas and solutions they submitted through the smart channels.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.