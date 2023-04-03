Dubai Customs signs MoU with Emirates Post Group ...

By E247

Dubai Customs entered into a memorandum of understanding with Emirates Post Group, and as per the agreement, the Group has been granted the authority to establish and enhance an electronic system that enables the organization and provision of customs data. This system will play a significant role in facilitating and streamlining trading procedures for customers.

The memorandum was signed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, at the headquarters of Dubai Customs.

Musabih expressed his pleasure in signing this memorandum, which enhances the joint cooperation with Emirates Post Group, and stated their commitment to achieving client satisfaction and supporting Dubai as one of the best cities to live and work, and a global capital of economy and trade. He also emphasized that Dubai Customs welcomes cooperation with various government and private entities to provide innovative and competitive services to their clients in accordance with their 2021-2026 plan, which aims to enhance the culture of professional performance and corporate reputation, supporting sustainable development and attracting foreign investment in the customs sector by increasing returns on commercial operations.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said: "In line with our mission to simplify trade movements and trade-related operations in the emirate of Dubai, we have signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Customs aimed at improving the efficiency of operational processes and communication. This partnership also aims to adopt best business practices that support comprehensive development and smooth flow of trade and logistics in Dubai, with a focus on adopting a range of initiatives to enhance the capabilities of both parties through our joint services and to explore introducing new services. We at Emirates Post Group are optimistic that this partnership will be beneficial to reach our shared goals."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.