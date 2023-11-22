Dubai Customs Thwarts 783 Smuggling Attempts at Airports During January to September 2023

Dubai Customs plays a vital role and go to great lengths to ensure the safety and security of the community against the dangers of smuggling prohibited and illicit items. These pose a threat to both individuals and the economy. Serving as the primary line of defense, Dubai Customs officers and inspectors, equipped with accumulated and leading experiences, remain vigilant in protecting the community, particularly amidst the rising influx of passengers into the UAE via Dubai airports.



Recent statistics from Dubai Customs reveal successful interventions in numerous attempts to smuggle various prohibited substances through Dubai Airports. From the beginning of the year until the end of September 2023, Dubai Customs carried out 783 diverse seizures at Dubai airports, including 540 cases related to drug offenses.



Dubai Customs is dedicated to keeping up with global advancements in inspection and examination devices. The department has outfitted its customs centers with cutting-edge devices, including advanced X-ray machines for detecting concealed items, such as drugs, within the human body. This technology enhances the efficiency of customs inspectors, enabling them to identify and combat attempts to smuggle drugs through ingestion. Significantly, the Customs Department prioritizes enhancing the efficiency of customs inspectors through intensive training courses, providing them with top-notch scientific and practical skills to effectively detect and combat drug smuggling attempts.



Inspectors at customs centers amalgamate advanced capabilities in detecting smuggling attempts through observation and inspection with state-of-the-art inspection devices at border crossings.

Khalid Ahmed, the acting Director of Passenger Operations Department, emphasized, "We operate within Dubai Customs' strategic plan for 2021-2026, with its core principles, including global customs leadership in security. We fully understand the constant increase in passenger numbers and acknowledge our responsibility to protect the community. Our highly competent employees and multiple departments work around the clock without interruption to enhance security and shield individuals from any attempts to smuggle prohibited substances."



He underscored the heightened security awareness of customs officers and their continuous training at the highest levels to detect restricted, prohibited, and smuggled materials. The Department's sustainable efforts include the development of innovative customs projects that boost operational efficiency by updating customs systems and supporting procedures, ensuring the smooth flow of passengers, and reinforcing inspection and examination operations.





