Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 1.2 tonnes of psychoactive substances in air cargo consignment

Sultan bin Sulayem: The UAE has succeeded in making a significant global impact in combatting the smuggling of illicit substances and safeguarding society from their dangers

Abdulla Busenad: Strengthening national security is a shared responsibility that demands close cooperation between individuals and institutions

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance security and combat transnational crimes, and thanks to the alertness and vigilance of Dubai Customs inspectors, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, represented by Dubai Customs, successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.2 tonnes of psychoactive substances.

Specialised teams uncovered the shipment as it passed through the emirate's air cargo terminal, applying meticulous data analysis methods, in addition to detailed scrutiny of the shipment's contents, and the use of state-of-the-art security technologies. The successful operation highlights the high level of alertness and proficiency within the customs apparatus, effectively preventing illicit trafficking before it could pose a threat to the community.

Using advanced technologies and meticulous inspection processes, Dubai Customs teams identified the prohibited substances within the shipment, confirming their nature as mind-altering substances. Legal actions were promptly initiated in coordination with the relevant authorities to address the incident in accordance with prevailing laws.

The successful operation underscores the ability of Dubai Customs inspectors to connect minute details and handle suspicious cases with exceptional skill and professionalism, thus bolstering security at border access points and foiling attempts to smuggle illegal materials.

His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman, and CEO and Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised that the UAE, displaying its leadership’s conviction, has made a significant global impact in combatting the smuggling of illicit substances and safeguarding society from their dangers. He credited the advanced smart technologies used to detect such materials and the highly qualified customs inspection teams for their effectiveness in addressing drug trafficking crimes.

Frontline defence

HE Bin Sulayem further stated that Dubai Customs, as part of its national duty, serves as a frontline defence in fulfilling its mission to protect the community while supporting sustainable economic development. This approach is in line with the department’s vision of becoming the world’s leading customs authority, committed to supporting legitimate trade. He expressed pride in the sustained success of such operations, noting that these seizures reflect the customs teams' collective competence, integrity, and heightened sense of security, as well as their deep understanding of the tremendous responsibility that they bear in ensuring the safety and security of the nation, its citizens, and residents.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, added: “This operation supports global efforts to combat organised smuggling networks.” Noting that Dubai Customs has become a global role model in addressing cross-border crimes, he highlighted that the fight against drug proliferation is a collective responsibility that requires comprehensive international coordination to maintain public security and safety.

Dr. Busenad continued, “Strengthening national security is a shared responsibility that demands close cooperation between individuals and institutions to ensure stability and prosperity. Thwarting any attempt to breach laws or threaten community safety is a crucial aspect of national efforts to guarantee a secure and sustainable environment.”

Dubai Customs reiterated its ongoing commitment to continuously training and qualifying its personnel to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and preparedness in performing their duties. The department is committed to providing employees with the latest tools and technologies to deter negative global trends, enhancing their capacity to protect society and secure the emirate's entry points with professionalism and expertise.

This commitment aligns fully with Dubai Custom’s vision for the community in 2025, wherein it seeks to further strengthen its close collaboration with relevant authorities to uphold the leadership’s emphasis on fostering a secure and stable environment for all residents and visitors. Dubai Customs reaffirms its unwavering stance against any crime that could threaten the safety and stability of society, strengthening Dubai’s standing as one of the safest and most prosperous cities globally.

