Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

A delegation of Dubai leaders from 14 government entities continued their strategic visit to Shenzhen, organised by The Executive Office in collaboration with Dubai Chambers.

The visit, which concludes tomorrow, aims to explore best practices in advanced facilities and globally leading Chinese companies.

The delegation conducted field visits to institutions specialising in investment, innovation, technology, and urban planning. They met with officials, examined pioneering achievements, and discussed opportunities for collaboration in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, institutional innovation, sustainability, smart cities, and emerging sectors. These efforts align with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for talent, business, and technological advancement.

The visit also seeks to establish long-term strategic partnerships with key institutions in Shenzhen, deepening bilateral relations between Dubai and China while fostering knowledge exchange and economic cooperation. Additionally, the delegation is working to attract multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and high-growth startups from China to Dubai, expanding trade and investment opportunities for both markets.

Shenzhen is recognised as a global leader in innovation and advanced technology, with a strategic location and world-class infrastructure that has made it a hub for major companies. Dubai’s leadership delegation aims to leverage Shenzhen’s expertise to enhance economic and technological collaboration.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Shenzhen Investment Promotion Agency, which facilitates local and foreign investments by providing market insights, streamlining legal procedures, and offering economic incentives. They explored Shenzhen’s strategies for attracting startups and advanced technology firms while discussing investment opportunities between Dubai and Shenzhen.

The delegation also visited Tencent, a global leader in internet and technology solutions. Founded in 1998, Tencent has a strong presence in Gulf markets, particularly in gaming. The delegation reviewed the company’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence, smart city technologies, and digital transformation, as well as China’s experience in unifying service delivery channels through the WeChat super app.

At the Shenzhen Institute of Urban Planning and Design, a state-owned consultancy founded in 1990, the delegation gained insights into sustainable urban planning. The institute has contributed to over 7,000 projects in 400 cities, specialising in policy development, urban studies, transport, and infrastructure. The delegation also explored the 'Sponge City' model, an innovative concept for flood prevention through sustainable urban design.

The visit included a tour of the Phoenix Wings Smart Logistics Centre, which integrates artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics into logistics solutions. The delegation explored Shenzhen’s experience in launching a comprehensive low-altitude aviation management ecosystem to enhance logistics efficiency and discussed the potential application of these technologies in Dubai.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Centre, one of the largest exhibition venues globally, covering 1.6 million square metres, including 500,000 square metres of exhibition space. Its strategic location near Shenzhen International Airport and smart infrastructure has positioned it as a prime venue for global trade, technology, and business events. The delegation reviewed its modern facilities and discussed opportunities for collaboration in hosting international events.

The delegation includes representatives from The Executive Office, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Future Foundation, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Economic Security Centre, Digital Dubai, Dubai Economic Development Corporation, World Governments Summit Organisation, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Department of Finance, Dubai Holding, and TECOM Group.

