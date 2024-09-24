- Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism signs partnership with HaejooX for design and construction of Dubai Reef’s purpose-built reef modules

Leading reef developer HaejooX has been formally confirmed as the official construction and fabrication contractor for Dubai Reef, a sustainable initiative by Dubai Can.

The signing ceremony for the agreement was attended by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), a strategic partner of Dubai Reef, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Chairman of Regulatory Committee on Fishing of Living Aquatic Resources in Dubai and Director General of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), and Sang-Hyun Paik, Chairman of HaejooX. In the contract signed by Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Performance at DET, and Ryan Paik, CEO of HaejooX, it was announced that the company will design and construct 20,000 purpose-built reef modules, which will be deployed across Dubai’s waters over a three-year period.

HaejooX, a pioneer in the purpose-built reef industry originating in Korea, has been involved with the Dubai Reef project since its initial proof of concept in 2021. Inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Reef pilot stage began in April 2024, and the deployment of the first 1,000 purpose-built reef modules is expected to commence in late November 2024.



A citywide collaboration of key partners from across the public and private sectors, Dubai Reef is aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. The project’s strategic partners include DET; DECCA; DP World; Dubai Chambers; Nakheel; the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); and Emirates.



His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Chairman of Regulatory Committee on Fishing of Living Aquatic Resources in Dubai and Director General of DECCA, said: “Dubai Reef brings together multi-industry stakeholders from across the public and private sectors to advance Dubai’s environmental goals. After working with HaejooX since the project’s initial proof of concept, the promising findings from this initial phase highlighted the potential for significant positive impacts of purpose-built reefs to bolster marine biodiversity and support sustainable fishing practices. As Dubai continues to drive forward with its ambitious environmental agenda, these interconnected efforts showcase the emirate’s holistic approach to sustainability.”



Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Performance at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), added: “Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Reef is a landmark initiative that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. Partnerships and collaborations play a crucial role in achieving Dubai’s wider sustainability objectives, and HaejooX will bring its expertise to support the project’s long-term aim to enhance biodiversity and safeguard Dubai’s coastal and marine habitats, aligned with the goals of the D33 Agenda.”

Ryan Paik, CEO of HaejooX, said: “Since the initial proof of concept in 2021, HaejooX has been analysing the effectiveness of purpose-built reefs in Dubai and we are delighted to support the emirate’s long-term objectives for ocean sustainability. Dubai Reef is a milestone project and we look forward to continuing working with the strategic partners and stakeholders to ensure its success.”

Dubai Reef is the second major project under the citywide Dubai Can sustainability initiative. Since its launch in February 2022, Dubai Can, through its ‘Refill for Life’ campaign, has seen the reduction in the usage of an equivalent of more than 24 million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles and 12 million litres of water dispensed via 50 water fountains located across the city.

Leveraging its expertise in marine biology and environmental engineering, HaejooX has previously assisted in the design and deployment of purpose-built reefs for development projects both in the Gulf region and globally.

