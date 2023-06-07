Dubai Duty Free at Dubai Airport offers 1040 new jobs

Salah Tahlek, CEO of Joint Operations at Dubai Duty Free, revealed that the market has begun implementing wide-scale recruitment operations, including 1040 employees throughout 2023, to keep up with the rapid growth in its operations in line with the significant increase in the number of passengers at Dubai International Airport. This will bring the total number of employees to 5698 by the end of this year, a growth of 22.35% compared to 4657 employees at the end of last year.

He said in statements to "Al-Bayan": The new recruitment operations come in light of expectations that Dubai Airport will receive more than 83 million passengers this year, as travel to and from Dubai has witnessed strong growth, thanks to several factors including strong tourist flow to the emirate, its growing status as one of the leading tourist destinations in the world, the strong momentum of business activities, and the continued efforts of airlines, especially Emirates and Flydubai, to enhance their flight networks and expand their operations. This will boost demand in the duty-free market, necessitating the support of the workforce by attracting trained and qualified employees.

He added that the market always seeks to update and develop and keep up with the latest developments in the world of retail markets. It also makes preparations in advance for peak travel seasons, whether in the local market or global markets, by offering a range of offers and products that are suitable for these occasions, including all occasions and holidays in the UAE and major events in important markets.

He pointed out that the market's sales last year amounted to 6.33 billion dirhams, an increase of 78% compared to 2021, and the sales transactions in the general market exceeded 17.3 million transactions, at an average of 46,912 transactions per day, with more than 47.3 million units of goods sold.

In parallel with this growth, Dubai Duty Free continued to win prestigious international awards by receiving the "Best Duty-Free Market in the Middle East" award for the 22nd consecutive year at the annual "Business Traveller Middle East Awards" ceremony, held in Dubai.

