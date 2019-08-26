Dubai Economy sees 63% increase in global brands seeking trademark protection

By Wam

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection sector, CCCP, at the Dubai Economy has witnessed a 63 percent year-on-year increase in trademark files registered on its "IP Gateway" portal during the first six months of 2019.

According to a CCCP statement, the results indicate a high level of confidence in the emirate’s ability to protect Intellectual Property, IP, and enable local and global businesses to grow sustainably.

Trademark owners worldwide registered 4,735 brands on the portal, while commercial agencies registered another 29 in the first half of 2019.

The IP Protection section at the Dubai Economy also resolved 186 cases relating to trademark infringements in H1 of 2019, a 23 percent increase compared to the 151 cases registered during the same period in 2018.

Commercial agencies brought forth 16 cases of trademark infringement in the first six months of 2019, which also marked a 33 percent increase over the same period in 2018.

The top five source countries among the trademark files opened in the first six months of 2019 were the United States (1,482 files, representing 29 percent of the total), the UAE (742 files, 14.8 percent of the total), Germany (325 files, or 7.0 percent), France (273 files, or 5.2 percent), and the UK (260 files, 5 percent).

Between H1 of 2018 and H1 of 2019, the trademark files from Saudi Arabia increased from 12 to 72, the British Virgin Islands went up from 23 to 135 files, and files from Spain increased from 18 to 93.

China, Canada, and Britain also increased their share of the total files during H1 of 2019.

The United States led in the number of infringement cases filed with 37 cases, France had 33, Switzerland 21, the UAE 17, Germany 14, Britain 13 and Italy had 12. Among the cases, 38 were relating to cosmetics and 22 were about personal care products.

"The significant increase in the number of files registered over the first half of this year reflects the strength of the retail sector in Dubai, as well as the purchasing power of residents and competition among brands. We are delighted that the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection sector is instrumental in enhancing the reputation and economic status of Dubai as a global city," said Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of the CCCP.

Lootah also called upon consumers to report any fraudulent practices in retailing to the consumer protection channels of the Dubai Economy.