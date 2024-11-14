Dubai Exhibition Centre Expansion Project Now Underway

• Phase 1: 140,000 square metres of exhibition space set for completion by Q1 2026

• Rapid progress underway, with main contractor and key subcontractors already appointed

• This initial phase of the DEC expansion represents a major milestone in DWTC's growth strategy and supports Dubai's vision as a global MICE destination

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the global events and exhibitions industry leader and business enabler, has initiated the first phase of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion at Expo City Dubai, with enabling works and piling contracts now completed, and main contract works underway.

The AED10 billion expansion masterplan, approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, in September this year, will transform Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) into the region’s largest indoor events venue upon completion. The expanded DEC will serve as the new home for mega exhibitions and allowing Dubai to double the number of large-scale events hosted annually from around 300 today to over 600 by 2033, reinforcing the emirates’ status as a leading hub for international exhibitions and business events.

The DEC masterplan supports the establishment of Dubai's new urban centre, encompassing Expo City Dubai – the UAE’s first 15-minute city – the overall Dubai South community, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), in line with the ambitious goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Phase 1 of the construction project is unprecedented in scale, beginning with foundation work involving 515 piles to support the structure, 14,000 tonnes of structural steel - equivalent to the weight of two Eiffel Towers and 48,000 cubic meters of reinforced concrete. The expanded exhibition centre will be covered with 78,000 square meters of roof sheeting, an area comparable to 62 Olympic-size swimming pools. The development will also include a dedicated car parking facility and expanded marshalling yards to enhance event turn-around times. A team of internationally renowned consultants, including Mace and Egis, have been appointed to manage the first phase of Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion.

Building on over four decades of sustained economic value generation, the DEC expansion is set to significantly boost DWTC's share of the multi-billion-dollar MICE industry, aiming to triple the sector's economic contribution to AED54 billion annually by 2033. The first phase will introduce 64,000 square metres of permanent exhibition halls, plus around 30,000 square metres of temporary halls, adding on to the venue’s existing 46,000 square metres. This expansion will bring the total indoor events hosting capacity to an expansive 140,000 square metres by 2026, enabling a daily visitor capacity of 50,000 people.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “The Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion marks a transformative era for Dubai’s MICE sector, solidifying our city's standing as a global powerhouse for mega events. The expanded venue will enable us to double the number of events from 300 to 600 by 2033, setting new international benchmarks for exhibitions and conferences. With this state-of-the-art facility, we are building a next-generation venue to meet the evolving demands of the global events industry, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership as the destination of choice for world-class mega events and exhibitions.”

Amer Al Farsi, Acting Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “The DEC expansion is a pivotal step towards the future of Dubai’s flagship mega exhibitions and events. The first phase alone will increase our purpose-built indoor event hosting capacity to 140,000 square metres. The venue is designed to elevate both the exhibitor and visitor experience while embedding sustainability into every aspect of its design and operations. Beyond its physical footprint, this development serves as a catalyst to redefine the global events industry, with Dubai leading the way.”

The expanded DEC will feature enhanced flexibility for diverse event configurations, ranging from exceptional connectivity and accessibility to state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. DWTC’s commitment to sustainability is evidenced by its LEED certification from the US Green Building Council, incorporating numerous environmentally conscious design elements. The expanded facility will optimise operational efficiency while minimising environmental impact, setting new standards for sustainable exhibition venues.

Construction work continues to progress in parallel to ongoing events at the existing DEC facility, ensuring Dubai's MICE sector maintains its momentum throughout the development period.

