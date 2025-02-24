Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production companies to discuss roadmap for film industry

The Dubai Films and Games Commission, the new entity operating under the Dubai Media Council’s expanded mandate, today hosted a media retreat featuring global production companies, to discuss a comprehensive roadmap for the emirate’s film sector.

This first gathering organised by the Commission explored strategic initiatives to strengthen Dubai’s position as a key player in the global film landscape, attract major productions and establish the city as a major film-making hub. The event also examined the key drivers behind Dubai’s growth as a preferred destination for international film production including talent development, infrastructure, market expansion, regulatory frameworks, and global visibility.

Participants in the retreat, held in the presence of Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, also included film-makers, representatives from academia, and officials from government. semi-government, and private sector entities.

As the newly established body responsible for overseeing the film and gaming sectors in Dubai, the Commission aims to set its strategic and policy framework through collaborative industry engagement. The retreat, which took place at Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel in Dubai, served as a platform to generate innovative approaches that will drive the next chapter of industry growth.

Mona Al Marri said: “This retreat sets the stage for working towards Dubai's long-term vision for the film industry, as outlined by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. By bringing together key stakeholders, the event sought to discover new approaches that can transform the sector against the backdrop of the evolving global landscape, aligned with our commitment to fostering a world-class media ecosystem. It also examined fresh approaches on creating a hub for globally competitive films, leveraging Dubai’s unique strengths to attract major productions. The outcomes of the retreat will inform the Commission’s strategic agenda, ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of innovation in the international film industry.”

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The council is responsible for creating an optimal environment that supports both local and international film production companies, while providing the incentives needed to attract major productions to Dubai. By providing film-makers and production houses from across the world with progressive policies, robust infrastructure, and access to a rich talent pool, we seek to make Dubai a unique centre for cinematic excellence. This retreat provided us with invaluable insights to shape policies that empower industry professionals, enhance production capabilities, and attract high-budget productions. The perspectives generated at the event support our efforts to foster innovation, drive investment, and strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a leading global destination for content creation.”

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Dubai Media Council, said the retreat reaffirms the Council’s commitment to embracing innovative ideas that can create new value in the industry and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in media and entertainment. “The retreat provided a valuable platform to examine the evolving dynamics of the global film industry and how Dubai can further strengthen its position as a leading production hub. The event generated new ideas for accelerating local content creation, boosting industry competitiveness, and attracting high-profile international productions. The dialogue also touched on the importance of deepening collaborations with major studios and acclaimed film-makers, fostering an ecosystem that supports large-scale productions. Further, the discussions highlighted the transformative role of emerging technologies and advanced post-production services, reinforcing Dubai’s ambitions to lead film-making innovation on a global scale,” he added.

The session also examined strategies to nurture home-grown talent, enhance training programmes, and attract international expertise. With demand for skilled professionals growing, industry leaders discussed ways to create a sustainable pipeline of creative talent.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.