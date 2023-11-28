Dubai Financial Market's New York Roadshow Ignites Strong Institutional Engagement, Concluding 2023 International Series.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has successfully concluded its final International Investor Roadshow of the year in New York. Marking its second appearance in the city in 2023, the event garnered significant interest from major international institutions and investors, following the success of previous roadshows in 2023 held in New York, London and Singapore. Amidst the growing appetite of international investors for Dubai’s capital markets, the event has further solidified DFM's position as a leading global exchange for impactful investor engagement.

The Roadshow, held in collaboration with J.P. Morgan on November 20 – 21, 2023, featured 11 Dubai listed companies including DEWA, DFM, Du, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, Empower, Salik, Taaleem and Al Ansari Financial Services.

The event concluded with 82 one-to-one meetings with senior representatives from 45 international funds, offering invaluable insights into the dynamic investment landscape of Dubai's capital markets. The event also provided the listed companies the opportunity to showcase themselves through valuable interactions with international portfolio managers, global institutions, sector specialists and generalist investors.

The Roadshow featured the inaugural Dubai Majlis Business Forum, hosted by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) for the first time in the United States. The session brought together Chairpersons, Board Members, CEOs, and Senior Executives of US-based multinational companies to showcase the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the market opportunities that Dubai presents for future growth. The Dubai Majlis Business Forum also welcomed prominent figures from the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in New York, as well as government and business leaders based in Dubai.

The Forum included a closed-door panel discussion with Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation; Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM & Nasdaq Dubai; and Mohamad Agha, Head of Commercial Business Segment at Mastercard. The session was moderated by Edwina Fitzmaurice, Chief Customer Success Officer at Ernst & Young. Their insights provided valuable knowledge on Dubai's rising position as a global economic hub and its role in opening new opportunities for businesses to expand their global reach.

Commenting on the success of the roadshow, Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to be back in New York for the final leg of our International Investor Roadshows of this year. Foreign investors continue to be an integral part of our capital market, comprising nearly 48% of trading value during the first half of the year with Their share in market capitalization reached 20% by the end of June 2023. Back home, we are witnessing a renewed surge in demand for IPOs in Dubai, exemplified by the overwhelming over subscription of the highly anticipated Dubai Taxi Company. The resounding success of our fourth roadshow this year underscores our efforts to advance Dubai’s financial markets, elevate trading activity, and attract investment from both local and global investors. We look forward to bringing more listed companies together with international investors next year.”

Hadi Badri, CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation, said: “The development and promotion of Dubai’s capital market is a key imperative of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33. Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) actively supports DFM’s initiatives to engage with international investors and showcase the robust potential of the ecosystem. In line with this commitment, DET’s participation in the DFM roadshow and facilitation of the Dubai Majlis Business Forum in New York City only highlights the importance of having a Dubai-first approach with showcasing the competitive advantages that Dubai offers. These events also provided a platform for us to engage in-person with senior leaders of US-based investment firms, family offices, and multinational corporations. Together, we are committed to fostering a thriving investment environment, and we look forward to leveraging our collective efforts to drive continued economic prosperity in Dubai.”

