Dubai Free Zones Council Enhances the Attraction of National Talent

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Free Zones (DFZ) Council, recently chaired the Council’s 25th meeting, during which he highlighted the importance of Dubai’s free zones as an enabler of Emirati talents, a driver of Dubai’s diversification and agility, and a catalyst of its economic agenda.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed said: “The Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) mandates creating new economic opportunities and activating the role of Emirati talent. It is a strategic goal through which the Dubai free zones contribute to supporting economic diversification, attracting direct investment and international companies, empowering entrepreneurs, and providing a conducive environment for emerging projects in the various verticals of future economy.”

Emirati talent, a strategic priority for Dubai free zones

An achievement report was presented on the successes and the initiatives of each free zone in supporting the Emiratisation process, attracting Emirati talents, and creating Emirati capital. The meeting reviewed the free zone’s implementation process of the plans, programs, and decisions in which the Council plays a coordination or supervisory role to stimulate and develop work within the free zones and among their business partners.

Easy licensing procedures and simplifying service development within free zones

The Council reviewed the ongoing efforts to enhance the smoothness and speed of issuing licenses in accordance with the simplified procedures adopted by Dubai free zones, which contributed to achieving and strengthening their leadership in this field since their establishment. The council also discussed benefitting from best practices and the importance of comprehensively enhancing government services and boosting global competitiveness by building up the capabilities of free zones and specialized services-oriented individuals.

