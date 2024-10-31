Dubai Future Foundation expands Gig Economy Sandbox with four industry giants

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) today announced that Emirates Airline, Amazon, Careem, and GEMS Education have joined forces under the Gig Economy Sandbox initiative to help develop regulations that enable the development of the gig economy.

The announcement was made during an event in Emirates Towers, attended by Sandbox Dubai partners and officials from local regulatory bodies and government entities. Sandbox Dubai is an innovative platform dedicated to enhancing Dubai’s legislative and regulatory environment in line with future needs. Under the platform, government and private sector entities collaborate to create regulation and legislation that helps businesses to leverage new trends and technologies.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, recently approved the Sandbox Dubai initiative as part of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). There are two sandboxes under the initiative – the Gig Economy Sandbox and the PropTech Sandbox.

Khalifa AlQama, Executive Director of Sandbox Dubai, emphasized the essential role of private sector partners in developing regulations, testing ideas and piloting projects to make Dubai the most future-ready city.

AlQama said: “Sandbox Dubai team will work in collaboration with public and private sector partners to explore future opportunities and establish an ecosystem that gives everyone a chance to contribute to shaping the future of Dubai’s key sectors.”

Oliver Grohmann, Executive Vice President Human Resources for Emirates Group said: “Emirates Group is pleased to support the Gig Economy Sandbox, a key initiative aligned with the objectives of D33 to advance new sectors and develop a future-ready knowledge-based economy. We are enthusiastic around the possibilities this new initiative will bring to promote innovation, boost capacity and broaden the talent pool in Dubai, and we stand ready to support with our expertise as this sector’s landscape evolves in size and significance.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Tukey said: "We are excited to partner with the Dubai Future Foundation on Sandbox Dubai Initiative, to shape flexible working models and boost Dubai’s digital economy. By leveraging Amazon’s global expertise and technology, we aim to pilot programs that create new opportunities for talent, enhance economic productivity, and drive innovative solutions that elevate customer experience.”

Andro Valdes, VP Operations at Careem Technologies said: “Sandbox Dubai initiative is accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies by connecting public and private sectors to iterate and adapt regulatory practices. The gig economy is an important component of any strong economy, helping to enhance efficiency and create flexible earning opportunities. We’re excited to partner with Dubai Future Foundation to share our insights on Careem’s journey from a ride-hailing platform into the region’s leading Everything App.”

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education: “We are delighted and honoured to be partnering with Dubai Future Foundation on its sandbox initiative. It is a prime example of Dubai’s forward-thinking and innovative approach to public-private sector collaboration, promoting economic growth through ever greater flexibility and opportunity, and unlocking human capital in the emirate. At GEMS, we have a long track record of driving innovation in education sector and attracting best educators from around the world to the region. We are therefore fully aligned with this exciting initiative and look forward to contributing to its success.”

Gig Economy Sandbox aims to develop regulations to meet the needs of sectors that often require seasonal workers, including retail, hospitality, tourism, aviation, education, transport, and logistics. The work will help these sectors to grow while boosting the competitiveness and future-readiness of Dubai’s labour market.

Gig Economy Sandbox will contribute to sustainable economic growth in Dubai and the UAE, helping to reduce overheads for businesses while promoting greater flexibility for workers. The global economy has recently seen a significant increase in demand for seasonal employment, with companies and freelancers alike benefitting.

