Dubai government officials hail the launch of the “04”

Senior government officials hailed the launch of Dubai’s “04 Platform,” by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council. The launch aligns with the emirate’s ‘360 Services’ policy, which places customers at the heart of the process of developing government services and provides them with a unified platform to voice their opinions, offer suggestions and raise any challenges or complaints.

Developed by the Dubai Model Centre of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council and the Dubai Digital Authority, with the participation of more than 40 government entities and others, the “04 Platform” represents an innovative customer interface for all citizens, residents, and even visitors. The platform aims to elevate customer satisfaction and happiness to new heights by providing a seamless experience for users.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “The “04 platform” launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, aligns with the leadership approach set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the highest quality standards in government work and service delivery while maintaining Dubai government’s leadership positioning as one of the world’s best, most advanced, and transparent governments.”

Al Basti continued: “The “04 platform” is designed to enable customers to contribute to the continuous improvement and development of government services. Customers can communicate their suggestions, ideas, and opinions more effectively, enhancing their involvement in improving services. The platform is designed to help the government meet and exceed customer expectations.”

His Excellency Hamad Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, said: “The launch of the “04 platform”, in collaboration between the Dubai Digital Authority and the Dubai Model Centre of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, reflects the leadership’s commitment to identifying customer needs. By engaging and involving customers in developing government services and policies, the platform aims to promote happiness through enhanced community interaction and partnership. The platform’s name, 04, is of exceptional significance as it represents the area code of a city that has become a beacon of inspiration worldwide, and a model of proactivity and futuristic thinking.

“The platform embodies the concept of a comprehensive and integrated government. 40 government entities will communicate with the public through a single channel, facilitating and tracking the requests, in addition to providing comprehensive data that enables data-driven decision-making.”

Eman Al-Suwaidi, Senior Director of the Dubai Model Centre, said: “The “04 platform” will be instrumental for the future of Dubai’s government services. The platform is one of the most important capabilities for government entities in achieving the vision of the 360 Services policy by providing a digital experience for customers and placing their needs and expectations at the heart of service development.”

