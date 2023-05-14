Dubai has retained its No. 1 spot globally for attracting Greenfield FDI projects for the second year in a row

Dubai has once again retained its position as the top destination for Greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects globally for the second consecutive year. The announcement was made by.

The emirate's performance in attracting Greenfield FDI projects in 2022 demonstrated remarkable growth of 89.5% year-on-year. Dubai attracted FDI capital inflows of AED47 billion, indicating the city's continued attractiveness as an investment hub in the region. Dubai's share of global Greenfield FDI projects in 2022 reached 4%, further bolstering its position as a leading business destination.

These achievements are a testament to the strategic vision outlined by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to drive economic growth and promote sustainable development in the emirate. With this success, Dubai is committed to building on these achievements and elevating its status as a global business and investment destination.

