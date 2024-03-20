Dubai Holding partners with Ennismore to bring the Delano brand to Dubai

Dubai Holding today announced that it has partnered with leading global lifestyle and leisure hospitality company Ennismore to introduce its iconic Delano brand to the UAE. Opening later this year at the waterfront destination Bluewaters Dubai, Delano Dubai will be a luxurious destination marked by attention to detail, craftsmanship and personalised experiences.

The launch of Delano Dubai forms part of a landmark agreement signed between Dubai Holding and Ennismore in 2023 to introduce a unique luxury lifestyle experience in Dubai, and follows the opening of Banyan Tree Dubai at Bluewaters Dubai late last year.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding, said: “The launch of Delano Dubai underscores our commitment to setting new standards of excellence in luxury hospitality and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading international tourism hub. Together with the recent opening of Banyan Tree Dubai, we are proud to mark another milestone in the evolution of Bluewaters Dubai as a luxury lifestyle destination. Our collaboration with market leaders like Ennismore and Banyan Group will continue to focus on welcoming new brands to Dubai and further enrich the city's vibrant hospitality landscape."

Delano Dubai will feature 251 guestrooms, including 84 suites, some with private pools, exceptional culinary and mixology experiences, an ocean-front swimming pool, and ultimate discretion on a secluded corner of this island retreat. Guests will be able to discover four distinctive food and beverage concepts, including a collaboration with Paris Society for a unique restaurant and pool club, a patisserie, and a Levantine-inspired destination restaurant.

Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and, Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore, said: “When Delano launched in Miami in 1995, it traded traditional, gilded luxury for something far more modern and understated, but equally grand. Delano pioneered the concept of lifestyle hospitality as we know it today, and we are thrilled to be bringing the iconic Delano to the forefront of global hospitality again, with a new home in Dubai – marking a major milestone in the brand’s journey. From its origins in Miami, a bustling social hub, to the new global hub of extraordinary experiences, Dubai, Delano is set to introduce a new level of luxury, discernment and vibrant energy to the city as our debut property in the region. We look forward to sharing more exciting details about Delano Dubai over the coming months.”

In 2024, Ennismore entered into a long-term partnership with Cain International to drive forward the global expansion of the iconic Delano brand and reopen Delano Miami Beach.

