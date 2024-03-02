Dubai hosts promotional conference of China's 135th Canton Fair

In a bid to strengthen trade and economic ties between China and the UAE, Canton Fair (China Import and Export Fair), one of the world's leading international trade events, kicked off its promotional conference for its 135th edition in Dubai with trade representatives and dignitaries from around 80 organisations, including Emirates Airlines, as well as representatives of buyers and businessmen.

Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary-General of Canton Fair, confirmed that the next edition of the fair, scheduled to take place on 15th April 2024, will see an expansion of exhibition space to 1.55 million square metres. The expansion aims to provide a richer and more comprehensive experience for visitors and exhibitors, with more than 28,000 exhibitors expected to participate, providing an exceptional opportunity for international buyers to enhance sourcing and business collaboration.

Marwan Al Marri, Regional Director of Dubai Chamber in Asia, expressed his delight at welcoming Chinese companies and underlined the role of Dubai Chamber as a key driver of economic growth in the city and its commitment to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to boost foreign trade.

Founded in the spring of 1957, the Canton Fair is held twice a year in Guangzhou, China, and is one of the most important international trade events due to its long history, diverse exhibits and wide participation of traders and buyers from around the world. As an ideal platform for showcasing the latest products and innovations and fostering international trade relations, the fair is an important gathering point for the global trade and industry sectors.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.