Dubai Industrial City attracts more than AED 1.7 billion of investments in 12 months

• The investments strengthen the UAE’s position as a destination for industrial growth as well as Dubai’s appeal as a leading global hub for attracting FDI

• The region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub attracted investments across vital economic sectors including F&B, energy solutions, and automotive over the past year

• Dubai Industrial City is showcasing its role in shaping the future of manufacturing in line with Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ at Make it in the Emirates Forum in Abu Dhabi

Dubai Industrial City, the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub, has attracted more than AED 1.7 billion in total investment across vital economic sectors including food & beverage (F&B), heavy equipment, energy solutions, automotive, and light industries over the past 12 months, the district announced during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, which is being held in Abu Dhabi until 22 May.

The investments attracted by Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, underscore the district’s pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy and solidify its position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) by manufacturers seeking global and regional growth from Dubai.

“Accelerating advanced industries is essential to unlock long-term economic growth, and Dubai Industrial City is committed to nurturing such homegrown excellence in the UAE,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “The investments attracted over the past year speak to the appeal of our nurturing ecosystem to manufacturers and investors from around the world, and its contribution to Dubai’s position as a globally leading hub for FDI. We will continue to play a key role in cementing the UAE and Dubai as global industrial powerhouses, in line with the goals of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

The past year has seen significant growth across six dedicated zones at Dubai Industrial City for the base metals, machinery, minerals, F&B, transport, and chemical industries. The investments attracted over the past year build upon Dubai Industrial City’s reputation as the preferred destination for manufacturers with specialised infrastructure such as industrial land, storage, and logistics spaces.

Among the new customers to join Dubai Industrial City in the past year is Elite Group Holding, a diversified UAE-based conglomerate that will develop a 1 million sq.ft. integrated facility worth AED 100 million to drive growth in the automotive and e-commerce sectors. Pure Ice Cream, the manufacturer of brands such as Baskin-Robbins ice creams and Kwality Ice Creams, is also developing a production facility representing an AED 80 million investment at Dubai Industrial City, while OZON Pharmaceuticals is set to establish a production hub worth more than AED 293 million and spanning 150,700 sq.ft. at the district.

Make it in the Emirates Forum provides a platform for industry leaders such as Dubai Industrial City to shape the future of the regional manufacturing sector and advanced industries. The district, home to more than 1,100 homegrown, regional, and global manufacturers as well as 350+ operational factories, serves as a vital link in the global supply chain, offering connectivity to regional and international markets.

Situated in proximity to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and key road networks, Dubai Industrial City offers access to a vast consumer market from Dubai, located an eight-hour flight from two-thirds of the global population.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park

