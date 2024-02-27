Dubai International Boat Show to begin on February 28

The 2024 Dubai International Boat Show, the region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show, is set to begin its 30th edition at the Dubai Harbour, bringing together the maritime community from enthusiasts to experts around the world.

Taking place from 28th February – 3rd March, the nautical show is set to display an extensive array of international marine attractions from over 1,000 different brands, including 400 new companies, from leading yachting companies including Ferretti, Azimut, Sunreef and Cranchi Yachts.

With 200-plus crafts expected to be berthed at the event, Dubai International Boat Show continues to underline its commitment to supporting leading superyacht manufacturers with nine Super Yacht Builders Association Members (SYBAss) in attendance.

UAE-based super yacht builder Gulf Craft is set to present more than 10 vessels, ranging from leisure boats to award-winning super yachts, including a global first reveal.

In addition to the impressive array of launches brought by leading yacht builders, the popular annual Dubai event promises to mesmerise visitors with events and activities that will take place across the five days.

Visitors can also enjoy the Hypercar Avenue, designed for car enthusiasts and collectors to see rare and exceptional automobiles at the show. The multi-million-dirham exhibition provides a unique glimpse into automotive magnificence, blending luxury with innovative design. Some of the rarest cars in the world will come together in one location including a Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Speedtail and Pagani Huayra.

Adrenaline lovers can get their fix of thrills at the Watersports area with a variety of displays including jet skiing and fly boarding, with professionals ready to demonstrate their talents.

Dubai's International Marine Club holds the finale of its hotly contested fishing competition at the show, while mini maritime fans can enjoy the designated Kids’ Area with fun and educational activities themed around the love of the ocean, including face painting.

The show offers numerous culinary options catering to all cravings. Taste buds can be satisfied with an array of options from food trucks available ranging from refreshing poke bowls to savoury pizzas, with a selection of vegetarian and vegan offerings, as well as premium coffee for caffeine lovers.

This edition will once again, welcome the Nikki Beach Resort Lounge to wow visitors with its delectable and diverse menu of ocean inspired meals, healthy salads, creative sushi rolls, appetisers, and variety of refreshing cocktails, alongside a lively atmosphere with the renowned beach club's resident DJs.

'Proudly UAE' will celebrate local boatbuilders and supply companies while Dive MENA will showcase the cutting-edge underwater technology and equipment, and discuss and innovations in diving tech. It will entail an exciting agenda of entertaining activities such as underwater games, exciting scuba diving experiences, and fun water-based competitions, offering the only event of its kind for UAE and GCC diving communities, both professional and keen amateurs alike.

