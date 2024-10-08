Dubai International Chamber arranges 180 business meetings in Belgrade to promote cooperation between companies from Dubai and Serbia

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully arranged 180 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and Serbia. The meetings took place in Belgrade during the first leg of the chamber's trade mission to Serbia and Türkiye as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which supports the expansion of local companies by connecting them with opportunities in promising global markets.

The trade mission was attended by representatives of 13 private sector companies from Dubai operating across diverse sectors including electronics, food & beverages, pipeline products, information technology, brand protection, technology, airport services, retail, textiles, and energy & mobility solutions.

As part of the trade mission Dubai International Chamber organised a special business forum in Belgrade titled ‘Doing Business with Serbia’ with the support of the UAE Embassy in Belgrade and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia. The event featured speeches by H.E. Ahmed Almenhali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Serbia, H.E. Adrijana Mesarović, Minister of Economy, Republic of Serbia, and Milovan Kocić, Vice President and Board Member, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS).

The event attracted a total of 208 participants, including senior figures from the Serbian government, business leaders, and Serbian companies interested in exploring potential partnerships with members of the chamber’s delegation.



During the forum, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS). The agreement paves the way for enhanced cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Serbia. The two parties will collaborate to arrange trade missions, conferences, and business events, as well as engage in the mutually beneficial sharing of knowledge and expertise to support growth and innovation.



His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to contributing effectively to strengthening Dubai’s economic ties with countries around the world. This trade mission come as part of our continuous efforts to unlock opportunities for Dubai-based companies to explore new partnerships and expand their business in promising markets such as Serbia. We are confident that the mission will contribute to the growth of bilateral trade and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global business capital.”

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Serbia reached a value of AED 233.9 million in 2023, according to Dubai Customs data. A total of 202 Serbian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the end of H1 2024, with 39 new businesses registering during this six-month period.

During his participation in the Business Forum, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, delivered an informative presentation on Dubai’s economic landscape and outlined the numerous competitive advantages the emirate offers for Serbian enterprises.

The event also featured a panel discussion, which brought together expert speakers from key economic sectors in Serbia. The session provided valuable insights on doing business in Serbia, with speakers sharing their experiences in the local business environment.

