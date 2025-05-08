Dubai International Chamber launches new representative office in Dhaka to support exchange of trade

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the launch of a new international representative office in Dhaka to further strengthen trade and investment relations between the business communities in Dubai and Bangladesh.

The opening of the new office increases the chamber’s network of international representative offices to 35 worldwide. This expansion comes as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which seeks to establish 50 international representative offices by 2030. The initiative is designed to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub by attracting foreign direct investment and supporting the international expansion of local companies into 30 priority markets across the globe.

The new office was officially inaugurated during a ceremony in Dhaka, which was attended by H.E. Abdulla Ali Abdulla Alhmoudi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to The People's Republic of Bangladesh, together with a significant gathering of representatives from the Bangladeshi business community.

The launch comes at a time of growing economic cooperation between Dubai and Bangladesh. Non-oil trade between the two markets reached a value of AED 6.3 billion during 2024, representing year-over-year growth of 9% compared to the AED 5.8 billion recorded in 2023.

The increasing interest in doing business with Dubai is reflected in the total number of active Bangladeshi companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which reached 9,094 active companies by the end of Q1 2025.

Commenting on the opening, H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Bangladesh is a dynamic and fast-growing market that offers significant opportunities for Dubai-based companies. The launch of our new office in Dhaka represents a major step forward in strengthening the economic partnership between our markets that will play a key role in building connections between businesses, facilitating trade relations, and attracting investment – all of which contribute to consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub. We are confident that this office will open up new horizons for fruitful economic cooperation.”

The Dhaka office will support the interests of companies operating in both Dubai and Bangladesh by enhancing engagement with the Bangladeshi business community and building strong relationships with public and private sector stakeholders. It will also promote Dubai’s competitive advantages as a global business destination, while sharing vital investment information to help Bangladeshi companies enter the Dubai market and leverage the emirate’s strategic position as a gateway for global expansion.

In addition, the new office will offer support and guidance to Dubai-based companies planning to expand into Bangladesh by providing market intelligence, identifying business opportunities, and connecting local firms with trusted stakeholders and potential partners who can facilitate their market entry and operational growth in Bangladesh.

