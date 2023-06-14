Dubai International Chamber leads delegation of Dubai companies to participate in SAITEX 2023

Dubai International Chamber (DIC), one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced that it will lead a delegation of companies based in the emirate to participate in the upcoming South African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX), which will be hosted from 18 - 20 June in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The trade mission has been organised as part of DIC’s ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which seeks to support the expansion of Dubai businesses into targeted international markets. In addition to showcasing their products, services, and solutions during SAITEX, participating companies will have the chance to explore investment opportunities and prospects for joint economic partnerships during special bilateral business meetings.

The chamber will arrange and coordinate meetings for seven Dubai companies to help facilitate their international expansion in South Africa and the wider African continent. The initiative is aligned with DIC’s strategic priorities, which include supporting the international expansion of member companies and accelerating Dubai's drive to boost non-oil foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion by 2026.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “South Africa, and the wider African continent, remains an important strategic market for the Dubai business community. Our participation in SAITEX is aimed at helping our members expand their businesses by forging new trade and investment partnerships or establishing a presence in South Africa. The event creates an outstanding platform for companies to access first-hand information on the latest trends and opportunities within their sectors, establish new connections, and benefit from exposure on the global stage.”

Lootah added: “The chamber’s participation will also contribute to achieving our strategic priority of supporting and assisting 100 SMEs to expand their businesses into global markets by 2024.”

Dubai Chambers will lead a delegation of seven companies during the event to expand their networks, explore new export opportunities in South Africa, and promote their products across the region. The participating companies operate within the manufacturing sector and specialise in the production of electrical appliances and products, office equipment, construction machinery, cables, and fast-moving consumer goods.

Since first launching 28 years ago, SAITEX has grown to be recognised as a major multi-sector trade fair that provides a trusted platform for local and international companies to explore and capitalise on promising trade opportunities within the African continent. DIC’s pavilion at the event will serve as a hub for B2B meetings and networking activities aimed at further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business, trade, and investment.

In addition to providing participants with opportunities to build relationships and benefit from well-established local and international trade networks, SAITEX offers a platform for the private sector to demonstrate the latest innovations, solutions, and services in areas ranging from electronics and home appliances to building materials and tools.

