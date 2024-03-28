Dubai International Chamber supports Euromercato in the European markets

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that it supported UAE-based Euromercato in the European market, by strengthening its partnerships in the food sector with European companies.

The company participated in a trade mission led by Dubai International Chamber to the Anuga Food Fair in Germany last year, which brought together representatives from 13 businesses from the emirate with potential partners on the sidelines of the event. More than 30 bilateral business meetings were arranged for Euromercato to explore opportunities for collaboration with some of Europe's leading food producers.

The chamber’s support played a key role in Euromercato successfully concluding five trade agreements to supply authentic Italian food products in the UAE from prominent European brands including Arteolio, Maison Andresy, Pastificio Armando, Pasta Berruto & Arrighi, and Pasta dalla Costa.

During its participation in the trade mission, Euromercato also strengthened existing partnerships with a number of European food suppliers. The company entered into an exclusive distribution agreement in the UAE with Spanish company Pascual, as well as expanding its retail distribution agreement with Zini to supply its products to hotels, restaurants, and cafés.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “As Dubai’s importance on the global trade map continues to increase, Dubai Chambers is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of local companies while providing rewarding opportunities to grow their business locally and internationally. We endeavour to build promising trade and investment partnerships that will boost Dubai's foreign trade, support growth across all sectors of the national economy, and enable the expansion of local private sector businesses into diverse international markets.”

Mohammed Alshehhi, CEO of Euromercato, said: “The UAE is among the most prominent global markets that companies from different countries aspire to operate in and leverage the exciting growth opportunities available across diverse sectors, including the gourmet food segment. The country is home to a booming tourism industry and has developed an exceptional luxury hotel and restaurant ecosystem that, coupled with rising consumer confidence and increased spending, is contributing to strong demand for fine dining experiences in Dubai.”

Alshehhi added: “Euromercato has succeeded in creating a business model that promotes Italian food products of the highest quality in the local market. The support extended by Dubai International Chamber has been instrumental in expanding our network of partnerships with some of the most important international food brands, and Italian food brands in particular, which has played a key role in driving the sustainable growth of our business.”

Euromercato specialises in the supply and distribution of authentic Italian foods in the UAE. Its growing network of partners includes more than 120 companies from Italy offering over 1,200 food products. The company has successfully strengthened the presence of Italian produce in the food industry in several leading retail outlets and high-end restaurants across the UAE.

Dubai International Chamber supports companies from the emirate in exploring new business opportunities in 30 priority markets around the world. The chamber is targeting the launch of 50 international representative offices around the world by the end of the decade.

