Dubai International Chamber supports the expansion of two companies from Dubai in the global electric vehicles market

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the international expansion of two Dubai-based businesses to provide innovative electric vehicles (EVs) in new markets. The chamber’s efforts contributed to the completion of a strategic partnership between ONE MOTO and Global Synergy Trading DWC LLC that capitalises on global growth in demand for sustainable mobility solutions, particularly in the two-wheeled EV sector.

The chamber played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership between ONE MOTO, a Dubai-based business specialising in the field of EVs, and Global Synergy Trading, a company from the emirate that operates in international trade, warehousing, logistics, and after-sales support. The partnership resulted in the launch of ONE-MOTO Technologies Private Limited, a new company that will manage joint overseas operations in the two-wheeled EV sector for the Indian market.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai International Chamber is keen to highlight emerging opportunities in promising overseas markets for companies operating in the emirate. We are committed to nurturing impactful partnerships that export the expertise of Dubai-based businesses to the world. These efforts help to accelerate economic development and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global gateway for opportunities and growth.”



Adam Ridgway, Founder and CEO of ONE MOTO, said: “Dubai Chambers has been instrumental in the progress of ONE MOTO’s international expansion and has contributed to the success of our partnership with Global Synergy Trading. This strategic step will play an important role in advancing our business activities in key global markets.”

Naveen D. Egbert, CEO of Global Synergy Trading, said: “We would like to thank Dubai International Chamber for their effective role in supporting our partnership with ONE MOTO, which will contribute to providing environmentally friendly zero-emission and cost-effective transportation. Global Energy Trading aims to diversify its business by entering the field of assembly and production in order to contribute towards a clean, green, and healthy environment for future generations.”

Dubai International Chamber has already played a key role in driving the growth of ONE MOTO, with its representative offices in Latin America propelling the company into several markets across the region. The chamber’s international office in Argentina successfully established a connection between ONE MOTO and Santiago Motors in Chile to broker a nationwide sales deal for the ambitious UAE start-up that will see the Chilean automotive company sell ONE MOTO’s electric vehicles across its national sales network.

Serial entrepreneur Adam Ridgway launched ONE MOTO in Dubai to help decarbonise mobility in both the commercial and personal sectors. The company has gained a foothold in the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Chile, Iraq, Nepal, Ethiopia and is now working to grow its sales further afield.

