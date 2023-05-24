Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED7 million to Al Jalila Foundation to help patients in need

Donation supports Foundation’s A’awen programme, which provides assistance to patients in need of financial aid for medical care

Since January 2023, Al Jalila Foundation has supported a total of 1,505 patients from 54 nationalities, including 102 children

Foundation has invested AED25 million to provide relief to patients in need

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, today announced that it has received a donation of AED7 million from its longstanding partner Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to support its A’awen programme that seeks to help patients in need.

Al Jalila Foundation’s flagship patient treatment programme, A’awen, provides financial medical assistance to patients who are unable to afford quality treatment, alleviating some of the financial burden of patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses including cancer. Since January 2023, Al Jalila Foundation has supported a total of 1,505 patients from 54 nationalities, including 102 children. It has also invested up to AED25 million to provide relief to patients in need.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation, said: “As a philanthropic healthcare organisation dedicated to transforming lives, the health and well-being of patients is a top priority at Al Jalila Foundation. Philanthropic support is integral to achieving our mission, and we are immensely grateful to Dubai Islamic Bank for their generosity and support to our A’awen programme that gives hope to patients. The programme serves as a testament to Dubai Academic Health Corporation's commitment to putting patients first, ensuring that patients can concentrate on their healing journey without financial concerns by providing comprehensive treatment and support.”

Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and community development through its continued support to Al Jalila Foundation. The Bank's recent donation highlights its pioneering role in serving the UAE community, striving to empower individuals to lead happier and healthier lives. As a leading financial institution rooted in Islamic principles, Dubai Islamic Bank places great emphasis on making a positive impact on society. Its enduring partnership with Al Jalila Foundation exemplifies the bank's unwavering dedication to philanthropy.

For more information about Al Jalila Foundation please visit: www.aljalilafoundation.ae

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.