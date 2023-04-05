Dubai Land Department is official sponsor of Dubai International Property Show 2024

By E247

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has recently announced that it will sponsor the 20th edition of the Dubai International Property Show (IPS 2024), which aims to bring together real estate and property development experts, specialists, and industry leaders at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27 to 29 February 2024.

The IPS 2024 provides a unique platform where local and global real estate projects and solutions can be showcased, and enables real estate professionals and experts to share experiences and discuss the most promising investment opportunities offered by the real estate sector, which ultimately aims to further strengthen the real estate industry as one of the pillars of the national economy.

The DLD has emphasized its indefatigable commitment to boost the confidence of real estate investors, stakeholders, and agents in the UAE’s real estate sector. Part of this commitment is sponsoring and participating in the IPS, which has gained strong interest from global participants throughout its previous editions, as demonstrated by the participation of over 120 real estate exhibitors from more than 40 countries in its last edition.

Tariq Ramadan, Executive Director of Dubai IPS, said: “The 19th edition of the exhibition succeeded in maintaining its leading position in the real estate industry, attracting nearly 10,000 visitors.”

“IPS represents an exceptional opportunity for real estate developers, architecture and consulting companies, and those interested in learning about the latest innovative services offered by diverse real estate companies. This contributes to enhancing Dubai’s real estate ecosystem, and realizing the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” Ramadan added.

