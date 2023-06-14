Dubai Land Department participates in the first edition of Qatar Real Estate Forum and showcases Dubai's pioneering experience in the sector

Under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Dubai Land Department (DLD) participated in the inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum. The forum aimed to shed light on the challenges facing the real estate sector in Qatar and discuss its future vision.

DLD's delegation was chaired by His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, alongside Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), Khalifa Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), and Ammar Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director of the Marketing and Communication Department. They were invited by the forum organizers', as a recognition of Dubai's leads in the real estate sector and the global achievement by the Dubai Land Department. The participation aimed to share Dubai's success story and to support the development of the real estate sector in the State of Qatar.

In this regard, His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, commended the organization and presentations at the forum. He recognised the commendable efforts by the State of Qatar in real estate, expressing his enthusiasm for strengthening ties amongst Gulf countries to advance the sector's comprehensive development. He said: "The knowledge transfer and economic integration between the Gulf countries foster the desired development for all. Dubai Land Department is always ready to offer all forms of cooperation and support in various fields of the real estate sector to our brothers in the State of Qatar. Exchanging experiences and best practices reflect positively on our collective efforts and serves our societies and countries as a whole."

