Dubai showcases its manufacturing capabilities at Anuga food and beverage exhibition

The Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), a subsidiary of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), successfully participated at the Anuga 2023, the international food and beverage exhibition held recently in Cologne, Germany, showcasing the city’s manufacturing capabilities in the F&B sector.

The diverse range of local manufacturers and companies exporting from Dubai and the UAE showcased a total of 300 high quality products, contributing to the F&B sector’s competitiveness in venturing into new markets. Over 100 new products were also promoted for the first time at Anuga 2023, representing the cutting-edge of culinary creations, incorporating new ingredients, flavours and production techniques.

The Anuga 2023 spotlight fell on a breakthrough Dubai brand, THRYVE, producer of the region’s only 100 percent plant-based meat. THRYVE was adjudged one of the winners of the Anuga Innovation Taste Award for its unique meat products. THRYVE is part of the UAE’s IFFCO Group, one of the emirate’s largest food producers that was among the exhibitors at the Dubai Pavilion.

Spearheading domestic manufacturing innovation, the “Made in Dubai” products also included 100 percent recyclable and sustainable packaging.

Dubai Industrial City, a member of the emirate’s TECOM Group and one of the region’s largest industrial ecosystems, highlighted its advanced food manufacturing capabilities and the UAE’s food security agenda. Additionally, Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) participated in the exhibition, offering integrated solutions to the food industry’s production and export chains.

The collective participation of diverse manufacturers underscored their ongoing efforts towards nurturing food security as a measure to enhance socioeconomic and environmental sustainability.

The UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 aims to implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, with food security also featuring on the agenda for COP28, which will be held in Dubai from 30th November to 12th December.

