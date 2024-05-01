Dubai Third Best City to Work in the World

Dubai ranked first in the Arab world and third globally in the list of best cities to work in, according to the latest Global Talent Report for 2024, which is a summary of the 'Global Talent Survey' conducted by the Total Jobs Foundation, a part of the Stepstone Group and Boston Consulting Group, and is one of the largest surveys and workforce polls in the world.

Dubai maintained its position from 2021, according to the survey, which included over 150,000 individuals from the workforce in 188 countries. Abu Dhabi ranked second in the Arab world and fourth globally.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi surpassed international cities like New York, Berlin, Singapore, Barcelona, Tokyo, and Sydney. Meanwhile, London retained its title as the most desirable city to work in the world in 2024, maintaining the same position for the past decade, followed by Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.

The report was titled 'Deciphering Global Talent 2024: Dream Destinations and Mobility Trends' and aimed to explore the places people will move to work and why, as well as how employers can benefit from these global talent streams to hire skilled individuals they need.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

