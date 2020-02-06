Dubai to benefit from 1 million hotel room nights amid major business event wins

By WAM

Dubai Business Events, DBE, recorded a total of 301 successful bids for meetings, conferences and incentives in 2019, set to attract an expected 150,095 delegates to Dubai over the coming years.

This will deliver approximately 620,000 room nights for the city, and, added to wins from previous years, the total expected hotel room night pipeline stood at 1,031,060 at the start of 2020.

The city’s convention bureau also witnessed the steady growth of its Al Safeer Congress Ambassadors Programme, with 342 active ambassadors in 2019, up from 316 ambassadors in 2018.

DBE submitted a total of 595 bids in 2019, marking an increase of close to 7 percent in comparison to 2018, making it the bureau’s most active year in terms of bid submissions.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "With Expo 2020 Dubai approaching, this is set to be a landmark year for the city, providing an unrivalled opportunity to further demonstrate the city’s ability to host successful and impactful events of all sizes. We aim to build on the momentum we have already gathered and continue to partner with stakeholders and business events professionals globally to pursue opportunities to bid for and secure key events for the city.’’ DBE’s notable wins in 2019 included the Million Dollar Round Table Global Conference set to take place in 2020 with a total of 10,000 delegates expected, the 45th World Hospital Congress taking place in 2021 with 1,100 delegates, and the Geospatial Week being hosted in 2021 which is set to attract 1,500 delegates. Additionally, the city’s official convention bureau secured the Asian Congress of Emergency Medicine set to take place in 2025, welcoming 1,300 delegates, as well as the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property World Congress in 2025, that will bring 1,300 delegates to Dubai.

Major incentive travel programmes secured in 2019 included the Amway Europe Annual Incentive with 3,200 delegates expected, the Sun Hope International Annual Incentive with 2,000 delegates in attendance, and the SAS EMEA Sales Kick-Off, which is set to welcome 1,300 delegates, all taking place this year.

DBE also won the Amway China Leadership Seminar, which saw 8,000 delegates gather in Dubai last month and the Enersys Phoenix XL Annual Incentive that is set to welcome 1,000 delegates in 2021.

Steen Jakobsen, Assistant Vice President of DBE, said, "We are looking forward to hosting several in-depth study missions and sales missions throughout 2020, providing DBE and our stakeholders the opportunity to engage with meeting planners in both their home markets and here in Dubai. Our network of global offices will continue to maintain year-round contact with planners around the world and we will also showcase the city’s offerings at major trade shows including IMEX, The Meetings Show, IMEX America and IBTM World."

