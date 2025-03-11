Dubai to Host First-Ever International Sports & Entertainment Free Zone Cluster

Dubai is set to launch its first-ever International Sports and Entertainment Zone (ISEZA), located within the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone. The establishment of ISEZA will significantly enhance Dubai’s status as a global hub for sports and entertainment industries.

ISEZA is envisioned as a dedicated Free Zone cluster focusing exclusively on the sports and entertainment sectors. It aims to facilitate business licensing and foster a collaborative environment to accelerate industry growth. Currently, Dubai’s sports industry contributes approximately $2.5 billion annually to the UAE economy. The country already hosts over 40 specialized Free Zones, and ISEZA will uniquely serve the burgeoning sports and entertainment sectors within the UAE and broader Middle East.

The new zone will support businesses involved in traditional areas such as sports management, marketing, event management, talent representation, media, and broadcasting, while also encouraging growth in emerging segments including e-sports, AI-driven sports technology, and fan tokens. It will attract a diverse mix of industry stakeholders such as global brands, sports leagues, franchises, rights holders, investors, talent agencies, artists, influencers, and media professionals.

ISEZA will also provide comprehensive corporate and legal support to its members, working closely with UAE authorities such as the UAE Ministry of Sports, Dubai Sports Council, and the UAE National Olympic Committee.

Khaled AlFahim, Vice President of Asset & Investment Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "The launch of ISEZA within the DWTC Free Zone will foster a dynamic ecosystem, empowering sports and entertainment businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs to thrive. Our prime location, streamlined business setup process, and networking opportunities align perfectly with Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)."

ISEZA’s CEO, Damir Valeev, emphasized the strategic importance of the project, stating, "This initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision as a global sports, entertainment, and tourism destination. It will significantly contribute to promoting active sports, healthy lifestyles, and community engagement through exhibitions, museums, academic programs, and social projects."

Located in One Central, next to the iconic Dubai Museum of the Future, ISEZA is positioned to become a central hub for sports and entertainment professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts.

For more information about ISEZA and its offerings, please contact setup@iseza.ae.

About ISEZA The International Sports and Entertainment Zone (ISEZA) is a unique global Free Zone cluster dedicated exclusively to sports and entertainment industries. It serves as a collaborative business incubator, offering comprehensive corporate and legal support, including licensing, permits, immigration, banking, and regulatory assistance for its members.

About Dubai World Trade Centre Authority Established in 2015, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) provides a competitive and regulated Free Zone ecosystem, strategically located within Dubai’s Central Business District. With over two million square feet of premium commercial office space, it hosts a diverse international business community of startups, SMEs, and leading corporations across more than 40 industries.