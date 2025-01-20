Dubai to host the 7th edition of Access Abilities Expo (AAE) in October

Three-day exhibition to feature 270 exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centers Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed: “We are committed to empowering People of Determination and enhancing the UAE's reputation as a global leader in improving their quality of life” WHO projects two billion people with disabilities by 2050 Over two billion people will require at least one assistive product by 2030 Several elderly people may need two or more assistive products by 2030

Day-to-day life, care and rehabilitation is set to improve further this year for People of Determination whose global numbers now stands at 1.3 billion and is projected to rise to two billion by 2050. This increase, according to statistics and forecasts by the World Health Organization (WHO), is to multiple factors including ageing, diseases, wars, and illiteracy.

In the Middle East region which has over 50 million People of Determination, work remains in progress towards bettering their lives through inclusion utilizing advanced technologies and innovative rehabilitation initiatives to improve their independence and ensure wider levels of quality of life.

The AccessAbilities Expo, hosted annually in Dubai, has been helping their empowerment, addressing their needs, and helping realize the UAE’s larger vision of ensuring dignity and quality of life for these members of the community.

The Arab world’s most vibrant economy aspires to be the world leader in supporting and empowering People of Determination through the unwavering support of its government entities and the relentless efforts of the private sector in providing top-notch services for this segment of society and visitors with disabilities from around the world.

The 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo (AAE) will take place from October 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), spanning 12,000 square meters in Halls 6, 7, and 8. This year’s event is expected to host approximately 270 international exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centers from 50 countries, for over 15,000 visitors from more than 70 nations. Additionally, several organizations will participate to showcase their contributions and work in several domains.

Local and International Government Organizations Benefiting from Technologies Showcase at Expo to Enhance Services for People of Determination

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and AAE Patron, said: “Driven by our unwavering commitment to realizing the vision of our wise leadership, which aims to make Dubai and the UAE the most inclusive and empowering destination for People of Determination, I am pleased to announce that Dubai will host the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo from October 6 to 8.

He added: “In 2024, the 6th edition of the Expo has been a remarkable success, featuring participation from over 250 exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centers from more than 50 countries. The event attracted diplomatic representatives based in the UAE and delegates from ministries, authorities, and government departments from various nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, and India.”

These participants gathered under one roof to exchange ideas, build collaborative relationships, and explore the latest technologies designed to serve millions of People of Determination worldwide. Sheikh Ahmed said: “AccessAbilities Expo also addressed critical issues, such as the increasing prevalence of autism, presenting significant challenges to societies globally. It reinforced the importance of inclusive education and accessible travel and tourism, and showcased innovations in rehabilitation.”

The emphasis on innovation in assistive technologies is crucial for improving the quality of life for more than 50 million People of Determination living in the Middle East. “By hosting this one-of-a-kind event in the region, he said, Dubai has solidified its position as a global hub for assistive technologies and rehabilitation services, while reaffirming its commitment as a city that prioritizes humanity and ensures no one is left behind.”

Innovative Products to Support All Disabilities

The event, organized by Nadd Al Shiba PR and Event Management, will showcase cutting-edge products, including several technologies being presented for the first time in the Middle East, aimed at empowering People of Determination and enhancing their abilities. As the first and largest event of its kind in the Middle East, AccessAbilities Expo serves as a prominent platform for manufacturers and distributors of assistive products and brings advanced technologies and rehabilitation initiatives for People of Determination.

4,500 Global Assistive Technologies

AccessAbilities Expo will feature over 4,500 advanced technologies designed to support individuals with mobility, visual, auditory, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder. These innovations play a crucial role in empowering People of Determination, who constitute 10-15 percent of the population in every country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only one in 10 individuals who require assistive technology has access to it, due to high costs, lack of awareness, unavailability, insufficient trained staff, and ineffective policies. Assistive technology encompasses systems and services for delivering support products that help individuals maintain or enhance their functionality and independence, thereby improving overall well-being. Assistive products include hearing aids, wheelchairs, communication aids, eyeglasses, prosthetics, and daily living aids for tasks such as medication management and memory improvement.

Currently, more than 1 billion people worldwide require one or more of these assistive products. Experts in disability support predict that over 2 billion people will need at least one assistive product by 2030, with many elderly individuals requiring two or more. A recent WHO report on assistive technology revealed that 90% of those in need globally are unable to access it. The report, which surveyed 70 countries, highlighted significant gaps in service provision and workforce training, particularly in areas such as cognition, communication, and self-care.

