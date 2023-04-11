Dubai to launch its first-ever Great Online Sale across e-commerce platforms during Ramadan

By E247

Dubai will see the launch of its first-ever Great Online Sale across e-commerce platforms that will feature discounts of up to 95 per cent across select online stores for three days. Designed to support the city’s burgeoning ecommerce sector, the sale will offer shoppers the opportunity to purchase their Ramadan and Eid gifts online at greatly discounted prices.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Great Online Sale will take place from 14 - 16 April 2023 with attractive discounts on diverse brands and products. A new addition to Dubai’s annual Retail Festival Calendar, the sale will showcase the full breadth of online shopping opportunities from e-stores citywide.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The e-commerce sector in Dubai has grown significantly over the last few years and the Great Online Sale is an opportunity to support retailers as they continue to build an omni-channel approach to retail that meets the needs of all consumers. Our retail festival calendar has historically put more emphasis on driving footfall to physical stores, but it’s become equally important to support the digitalisation journey of our retail partners. This new initiative will give shoppers the chance to find great deals in the way that they prefer.”

Online shoppers can get their hands on incredible deals across a range of categories including fashion and accessories, kids, baby and toys, health and beauty, home and lifestyle, electronics, jewellery, watches and more. To discover all the offers and participating brands, receive an exclusive promo code for extra discounts, and get a chance to be one of the three winners to receive AED10,000 cash, check out www.greatonlinesale.com.

E-stores and e-commerce platforms participating in the Great Online Sale include: Ounass, Noon, Azadea, 6th Street, Mall Of The Emirates, Mom Store, The Red Carpet, V Perfume, Carrefour, Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Lacoste, Centrepoint, Puma, NAMSHI and many more.

For more information, visit @StyledByDubai and @CelebrateDubai on social media channels, or www.greatonlinesale.com.

