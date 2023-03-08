By E247

Dubai World Insurance Congress: DIFC Brings Together Global Insurance Leaders to Address Critical Issues and Opportunities

• Co-hosted by Global Reinsurance and DIFC, the Dubai World Insurance Congress is held under the theme “Resilience: Navigating the Storm to a Better World” and is the largest event of its kind in the region, welcoming over 1,100 insurance leaders to the UAE.

• The conference agenda focuses on the region’s underinsurance gap and provides a platform for key climate change, talent, and technology discussions.

• Bringing together industry leaders to share their experiences, insights, and best practices, the event aims to foster collaboration and partnerships in the industry.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, is bringing together over 1,100 insurance leaders from 60 countries around the world for the sixth annual Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC), co-hosted by Global Reinsurance.

DWIC is held under the theme "Resilience: Navigating the Storm to a Better World," and is taking place between 8 and 9 March 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. The Congress is the largest event of its kind in the region offering unprecedented networking opportunities and thought leadership under one roof.

DIFC continues to co-host the Congress, reinforcing its position as a global hub for insurance and reinsurance, which is home to approximately 100 companies in the sector.

The event tackles key issues, such as supporting economic growth, attracting talent to the insurance industry, embracing technology and supporting climate change and decarbonisation initiatives.

Globally, the insurance industry is keen to attract new talent and DIFC used the Congress to introduce its Talent Network. The Talent Network offering simplifies the effort for local and international top talent looking for jobs in DIFC, whilst providing a single destination for the Centre’s 4,300 companies to share career opportunities and connect with candidates.

A distinguished line-up of speakers includes Dame Susan Rice, Chair of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative’s (GEFI) Global Steering Group. As one of the world’s most influential female bankers of the last three decades, Rice will provide unique perspectives on the insurance sector and the wider finance industry. The Dame will also be inviting the insurance industry to play their role in addressing the challenges presented by climate change ahead of COP28 being held in Dubai, as part of GEFI and DIFC’s Path to COP28 programme.

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC, said: "DIFC is the driving force behind the region’s insurance and reinsurance market and therefore the most credible co-host of the Dubai World Insurance Congress, alongside General Reinsurance. We are delighted to welcome an impressive roster of insurance leaders to the Dubai World Insurance Congress. This year, we are looking forward to advancing discussions on issues, such as talent, technology and climate change to create a more resilient future for the industry."

DIFC has co-hosted the Dubai World Insurance Congress with Global Reinsurance since it was established in 2017. Since then, the event has doubled in size and attracted the attention of the industry’s most influential professionals. As well as a great place to meet existing clients, DWIC offers attendees the opportunity to make new contacts. In 2022, DWIC saw more than 5,000 meetings pre-scheduled via the online Meeting Hub.

