DWTC Hospitality Division Achieves Strong Performance in 2024

DWTC Hospitality, the hospitality division of Dubai World Trade Centre, reinforced its status as a premier hospitality services provider in 2024, serving nearly one million guests across more than 2,400 events. As an award-winning leader in large-scale and bespoke catering, it remained the preferred choice for private, corporate and government clients.

From mega exhibitions and international conventions, corporate galas and hospitality events, to high-profile weddings and private events, DWTC Hospitality showcased its ability to deliver world-class hospitality services at scale, both at events hosted within DWTC’s owned and managed venues - including Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) and Jafza One Convention Centre - as well as hundreds of locations across the United Arab Emirates.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “2024 has been an outstanding year for DWTC’s Hospitality division, reinforcing our pivotal role in Dubai’s dynamic events landscape. Our culinary team continues to push boundaries with innovative, award-winning experiences, backed by exceptional service standards. From large-scale exhibitions and conferences to high-profile weddings and gala dinners, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks and delivering hospitality experiences that consistently surpass expectations”



Another Landmark Year for Large-Scale Exhibitions & Corporate and Private Event Hospitality

DWTC Hospitality demonstrated its operational excellence in 2024 by delivering world-class catering and hospitality to some of the region’s most prestigious large-scale exhibitions and events, including Gulfood, World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai, Arabian Travel Market and GITEX Global, whilst also expanding its international presence at GITEX Africa. In addition to large-scale events the team catered to over 400,000 attendees to corporate and private events held at DWTC’s venues. Its expertise in managing diverse events was particularly evident in the weddings segment, where it successfully catered to over 150 wedding celebrations, serving more than 63,000 guests.

Continued Growth in Catering at Conferences and Associations

Catering at conferences and associations maintained its upward trajectory, with the Hospitality division serving nearly 95,000 attendees, a 12% increase from the previous year, reinforcing DWTC’s strong standing in this sector. Key events, including the WCA Worldwide Conference, AWS MENA Summit 2024, and The International Congress of Endocrinology, among others, played a significant role in driving this growth.

Strong Performance Across DWTC-Operated Venues

Jafza One Convention Centre (JOCC), operated by DWTC, witnessed exceptional growth, catering to over 25,000 attendees, more than doubling its numbers from the previous year with a 116% increase. Similarly, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) played a pivotal role in DWTC Hospitality’s success, catering to over 73,000 attendees in 2024. These achievements further reinforce DWTC Hospitality’s commitment to excellence and its growing influence across multiple venues.

Surge in Off-site Catering

DWTC’s Hospitality division catered to over 145,000 guests to 1,105 external events in 2024, reflecting an impressive 37% year-on-year growth. Key events included the Dubai International Boat Show, Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Dubai World Cup, MEBAA Show (The Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association), and more. To sustain this growth, operational capacity was strategically enhanced, allowing the team to cater to up to 40,000 guests per day while maintaining exceptional service standards.

“As we look to the future, our commitment remains steadfast in redefining industry standards and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in world-class hospitality and events of all scales. Through continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering dedication to service excellence, we are evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry. Our ambition extends beyond delivering exceptional experiences - we are shaping the future of hospitality by integrating cutting-edge culinary creativity, operational excellence, and sustainable practices to set new benchmarks. Aligned with Dubai’s vision for economic and tourism growth, we are poised to play an integral role in advancing the sector, ensuring our venues, services, and expertise continue to lead on the global stage,” added Julfar.

