DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerhouse

Dubai World Trade Centre and Informa Group, today announced a strategic venture to create a truly global powerhouse in Exhibitions and Event Management, operating out of the Middle East - South Asia - Africa regions. This partnership between two commercial equals with highly complementary assets and capabilities drives the creation of a new DWTC-Informa company - Informa International - that will be fully operational by Q4 2025. This new entity headquartered in Dubai, will be servicing super-regional MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) markets, in addition to leveraging their scale to export their home-grown megabrands across the world.

The move anchors DWTC’s commitment to tripling Dubai’s MICE Sector GDP contribution to AED 54 billion annually by 2033, in line with targets in the D33 Dubai Economic Agenda – attracting investments and enabling cross-border trade through its reputable B2B Events’ platforms. Equally, it will focus on cementing Dubai as the global epicentre for business and enterprise – even as the city gains in repute as the world’s preferred MICE industry hub.

Informa International will include exhibitions, confexes, conferences, professional training and accreditation businesses of both DWTC and Informa in Dubai and connected partner markets, creating a market leader with revenues of $700m+. The partnership has scope to achieve double digit growth as it expands beyond Dubai and the wider Middle East, across high-growth markets globally.

Key Strategic Objectives of establishing this strategic partnership:

(1) Global MICE Powerhouse: Combines DWTC’s global events with Informa Group’s events business in the UAE and connected partner markets - to own and operate 40+ market-leading brands in highly attractive growth categories such as Food (Gulfood), ICT (GITEX), Information Security (GISEC), Healthcare (WHX), Energy (Middle East Energy) and Aviation (Dubai Airshow);

(2) Accelerated Global Expansion: Creates further scale and opportunity to export DWTC’s brands across the fastest global growth markets for B2B Events, including the Indian Subcontinent, Asia, Middle East, Europe and Africa;

(3) Dubai as a #1 Global Business Hub: Targets attracting marquee events from the 100+ specialist Informa global brands across wide ranging sectors into Dubai. This feeds into the city’s economic strategy with significant venue infrastructure coming on stream from 2026, at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, said: “DWTC has anchored and enabled Dubai’s leadership as a preferred global hub for the MICE Sector. With the city’s flagship events like GITEX and Gulfood expanding internationally, and Informa’s portfolio of leading shows in complementary sectors across the super-region - this strategic partnership is set to be a transformation engine for cross-border trade and enterprise, co-creating sustainable value for the industries and economies served through the convening power of B2B Events. DWTC has built a portfolio of flagship B2B event brands and Informa is the perfect partner with whom to combine strengths and capture the next stage of growth in this high-impact sector.”

Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive, Informa PLC, said: “We already have a great partnership in Dubai with DWTC and today’s announcement will further expand our relationship, allowing us to create something quite unique and special together in what is a highly vibrant and fast-growing market.” Informa Group, a FTSE-100 company and international market leader in Live B2B Events, B2B Digital Services, and Academic Markets, has operated in the UAE for more than 25 years, focusing on B2B events. DWTC has been a leader in B2B Events in the UAE for more than four decades. It owns and operates the two major venues in Dubai, the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), supporting city-wide activation anchored by the two landmarks.

