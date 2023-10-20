EDGE, etisalat by e& partner to promote secure communication solutions in key markets

EDGE Group’s KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communication solutions, and etisalat by e&, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX 2023, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The announcement highlights etisalat by e&’s role in amplifying the market reach of KATIM's comprehensive product suite, from pioneering applications and network gateways to robust encrypted smartphones.

Signed by Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President of Government Sales, etisalat by e&, and Didier Pagnoux, CEO of KATIM, the MoU not only aims to amplify the adoption trajectory of KATIM products but also reaffirms their commitment to jointly exploring opportunities for end-to-end secure communication solution in key markets.

KATIM’s cross-platform products and solutions ensure end-to-end encryption of voice, video, and messaging, through reliable and dedicated networks. Building on etisalat by e&’s established leadership in delivering end-to-end secure connectivity solutions to both government and private sectors, the incorporation of KATIM’s ultra-secure products will further increase the security posture of clients worldwide. This strategic collaboration ensures the safeguarding of sensitive data and delivery of holistic security solutions.

