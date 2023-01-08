Egypt reports $3.3 billion engineering exports in 11 months of 2022

By WAM

The Engineering Export Council (EEC) of Egypt has announced that the sector’s exports increased by 10% to $3.32bn from January-November 2022, compared to $3bn in the same period in 2021.

According to the EEC's monthly report, the most notable industries with export growth in the first 11 months of 2022 over the same time in 2021 were cables, up 33%, car components, up 15%, home appliances, up 5%, and machinery and equipment, up 128%.

According to the research, exports of the electrical and electronic sectors climbed by 2%, while exports of transportation equipment increased by 14%, metal forming saw an impressive gain of 96%, and exports of pumps, boilers, and engines increased by 91%.

