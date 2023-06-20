Eid Al-Adha holiday for financial markets from 27 to 30 June

The Securities and Commodities Authority announced that, based on the circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources No. (05) of 2023 regarding the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday for the year 1444 AH, it was decided - after consultation and coordination with both the Abu Dhabi Securities Market and the Dubai Financial Market - to start Eid Al-Adha holiday in the financial markets, starting from Tuesday 9 Dhu al-Hijjah (corresponding to 27 June) until Friday 12 Dhu al-Hijjah (corresponding to 30 June), provided that official working hours will resume on Monday 3 July 2023.

As for the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, it is left to it to determine the start and end date of the vacation, according to what is required by work requirements and the public interest.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.