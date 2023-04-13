Eid al-Fitr holiday for the private sector in the UAE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The ministry said that the announcement comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both the public and private sectors.

Earlier today, the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had confirmed the same dates for the public sector's Eid break.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.