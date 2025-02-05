Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, has signed an agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) to become an official sponsor of the Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, held annually in Dubai.

By joining the Forum’s network of sponsors, EGA reinforces its commitment to future-readiness, knowledge exchange, and global collaboration in shaping the future of industry and advanced manufacturing. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, and Abdulnasser Ibrahim Saif Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

Strengthening Future-Focused Industry Engagement

As a sponsor, EGA will play a key role in the Forum’s discussions, contributing its expertise in industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing, and technological transformation. The company will participate in keynote sessions and panel discussions, where its executives will highlight EGA’s strategic vision and leadership in industrial advancements.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: "Enhancing future readiness requires strong strategic partnerships and the exchange of expertise to accelerate research, development, and innovation. The Dubai Future Forum is a global platform that brings together key stakeholders to explore new possibilities and drive meaningful progress.

Belhoul added: “Our collaboration with Emirates Global Aluminium will support knowledge sharing and the adoption of advanced technologies, contributing to the growth of future industries and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for innovation."

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Our strategic partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation will drive collaboration and knowledge exchange to advance the future of the UAE’s industrial sector through research, development, and innovation. At EGA, we have been developing our own proprietary aluminium smelting technologies in the UAE over 30 years to strengthen our global competitiveness.”

Bin Kalban added: “Four years ago, we set ourselves a bold goal to transform the aluminium industry by pioneering the adoption of Industry 4.0. Today, the World Economic Forum has recognised EGA as a Global Lighthouse for our leadership in the adoption of these technologies. Through this partnership, we look forward to accelerating digital transformation in the UAE’s industrial sector and reinforcing the nation’s position as a hub for developing future technologies.”

As part of this sponsorship, Emirates Global Aluminium will receive priority access to marketing and communications opportunities linked to the Dubai Future Forum, ensuring prominent visibility as a key supporter of future-focused discussions. EGA will also gain access to exclusive Forum publications and specialised content, providing valuable insights into emerging trends and developments in future industries. Additionally, the sponsorship includes opportunities to benefit from programmes offered by the Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of DFF that fosters knowledge-sharing and leadership development.

