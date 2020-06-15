Emirates Islamic lends supports to ‘cash-free’ with new Business Banking Debit Card for SME clients

By Dubai Media Office

As part of its ongoing efforts to support UAE businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, is offering Business Banking debit cards free of charge to eligible SME clients.

Emirates Islamic’s Business Banking debit card offers an alternative channel to customers seeking access to cash and supports their ongoing cash flow requirements. SME clients will have access to their accounts through the network of Emirates Islamic’s ATMs and CDMs. The debit cards will be issued free of charge to eligible business banking customers, and in partnership with Visa, accepted at millions of locations worldwide for retail and online purchases.

To enable secure payments on the go, the card can be added to mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay. To protect clients further, Emirates Islamic’s Business Banking debit card also offers warranty and purchase protection for lost, damaged and stolen goods.

“We remain committed to supporting UAE SME businesses and the economy during this difficult time by developing innovative products and services that address their challenges while ensuring that customer excellence remains at the heart of our proposition,” said Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO at Emirates Islamic.

“Our Business Banking debit card offers SME clients, including LLCs, a convenient way to manage their business expenses efficiently, providing them a seamless, digital alternative to withdraw cash,” added Syed Ghazanfar Naqvi, Head of Business Banking at Emirates Islamic.

In 2019, Emirates Islamic was named ‘Best SME Bank’ at the Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, in recognition of its innovative and business-friendly proposition for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and its status as a preferred bank for UAE national entrepreneurs seeking Shari’a-compliant products and services for their businesses. Emirates Islamic currently supports the banking needs of more than 46,000 UAE-based SMEs, and its Business Banking segment saw double-digit growth in 2019.

