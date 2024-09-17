Emirates NBD and DP World launch new co-branded Mastercard corporate card in the UAE, advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, and DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions, have announced the launch of a new co-branded corporate card in partnership with Mastercard. The new credit card caters to all businesses, including those that use DP World and Dubai Trade services across its port and terminals in the UAE, as well as customs and logistics solutions.

Designed to appeal to various segments, the card is a unique proposition in the UAE with business, travel and lifestyle benefits. The product features a revolving credit facility with a highly competitive interest rate and will also offer cashback on spends with no cap. Customers will receive access to the exclusive Dubai Trade Priority Call Centre, a premium service with 24/7 availability. Customers opting for the Emirates NBD DP World card can also open an account with Emirates NBD Business Banking to access the full range of products and services.

The program will also connect business cardholders to more than 150 merchant discounts through Mastercard’s Easy Saving Specials (ESS) platform. ESS is global redemption-based program with time-limited merchant offers redeemed at checkout. The loyalty solution enables them to reduce costs and drive growth through essential business services, including promoting their offerings on various social media platforms. This will support enterprises to manage their payments, reduce transaction costs and increase cash flow.

Deepak Chandran, Group Head of Retail Products at Emirates NBD, said: “As a leading national bank, Emirates NBD is committed to empowering UAE businesses and fostering trade, a key strategic priority within the country. Our partnership with DP World to introduce the Emirates NBD DP World co-branded Mastercard card unites two leading UAE-born brands to deliver an innovative and essential tool for the region’s business sector that forms the backbone of the UAE economy.”

Ahmad Al Hassan, Chief Financial Officer at DP World GCC, said: “At DP World, we are dedicated to unlocking opportunities for seamless global trade. Our partnership with Emirates NBD to introduce this co-branded corporate card exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and financial flexibility for businesses. Additionally, customers will benefit from access to exclusive premium services, reinforcing our role in driving the UAE's economic growth and supporting global trade ambitions.”

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager for the UAE and Oman at Mastercard, said: “The launch of the Emirates NBD DP World co-branded Mastercard corporate credit card is in line with our shared commitment to advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 by growing trade volumes from and within Dubai, the EEMEA region and across the globe. In addition to facilitating fast, seamless and secure transactions, the innovative product is uniquely designed to connect UAE trade partners to a world of benefits that enhance the ease of doing business. We are proud to see this product mark a key output of the Mastercard - Dubai Digital City Partnership."

Over the past five years, Mastercard and DP World have collaborated to digitise port ecosystem payment flows in various locations across the globe, helping to support DP World’s role as an enabler of global trade. Alongside its partner banks, Mastercard has launched programs allowing cargo owners and small businesses to pay for their freight-related costs more efficiently and remotely. The program is being rolled out across DP World’s global port operations with the objective of accelerating the digital transformation of the global supply chain and supporting local economies.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.