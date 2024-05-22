Emirates NBD announces grand prize winners of ‘Foreign Exchange and Trade’ customer promotion

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced the Grand Prize winners of its ‘Foreign Exchange and Trade’ Business Banking customer promotion, designed to give customers a chance to win for every foreign exchange and trade transaction they conducted. The more the foreign exchange or trade transactions customers made, the greater were their chances to win exciting prizes.

The four-month promotion, which ran from 1 December 2023 to 31 March 2024, offered Business Banking customers making any trade or foreign exchange transaction across currency conversions and remittances, the chance to win monthly prizes of up to

AED 10,000 each. Further, for every five transactions, customers received one entry into the Grand Prize raffle draw in which one Business Banking customer stood the chance to win a Grand Prize of AED 1 million, two customers AED 250,000 each and five winners

AED 100,000 each.

Noor Al Safa Foodstuff Trading LLC was the Grand Prize winner of AED 1 million, while Projects Freight Broker LLC and Gurtam DMCC were the winners of AED 250,000 each. The five winners of AED 100,000 each were Smart Education FZ LLC, Wings Corporate Travel (LLC), Al Shula General Trading Co LLC, Airos FZ LLC and Ridgeway Express FZE.

Seen here in the picture are the winners along with representatives from Emirates NBD, at a ceremony held at the Emirates NBD Head Office.

