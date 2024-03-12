Emirates NBD announces range of community initiatives to commemorate the Holy Month of Ramadan

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region and a pioneer in private sector volunteering in the UAE, has enhanced its ‘Exchanger’ staff volunteering programme to bolster support for the UAE community this Ramadan. Through a host of charitable and community initiatives, the bank aims to positively impact over 600,000 individuals in the region this sacred month.



To mark the Holy Month of Ramadan, the bank will be partnering with the region’s most established charities and non-profit organisations including Emirates Red Crescent, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Ihsan Charity Association and SmartLife Foundation, distributing over 630,000 meals and food packets to those in need. They will be engaging in several activities including Iftar meal distribution, distributing Aman boxes to drivers and pedestrians at traffic intersections and packaging grocery food boxes, all supporting underprivileged families, migrant workers and the elderly.



Emirates NBD staff volunteers will extend their support to elderly residents in various Ministry of Community Development nursing homes and family households. Visiting nursing homes across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, volunteers will spend quality time with the elders, playing traditional board games, enjoying poetry reading sessions and sharing Iftar meals together.



During Ramadan, Exchanger volunteers will also support over 1000 underprivileged children and their families by purchasing new clothes for Eid.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “Giving back to the community has been a core pillar and a top priority for Emirates NBD, since its inception. Through our philanthropic efforts and social impact initiatives, we demonstrate our commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities in which we live and operate. This Ramadan, we are proud to give back to the less fortunate members of community by collaborating with leading social development institutions to undertake community-focused activities supported by our Exchanger volunteer programme. Our efforts exemplify our dedication to fostering inclusivity and spreading the values of compassion and generosity during this Holy period.”



Emirates NBD has always been an active supporter of community and charitable initiatives, reflecting the bank’s commitment towards society. Launched in 2015, Emirates NBD’s award-winning Staff Volunteer Programme, Exchanger, is an integral part of the bank’s CSR commitment and supports the UAE government’s goal to increase community volunteering.

