Emirates NBD brings back its Mega Foreign Exchange and Trade customer promotion for SME customers

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the return of its Mega Foreign Exchange and Trade promotion, making it more rewarding than ever for Business Banking customers to manage cross-border payments and optimise trade operations with chances to win from prizes totalling AED 2 million.

As a part of the promotion that will run until 31 March 2025, Business Banking customers making any foreign exchange transaction across currency conversions and remittances and/or one trade finance transaction worth AED 1,000 stand to win daily prizes of 10 grams of gold.

Customers making multiples of three foreign exchange and/or trade finance transactions worth a minimum AED 1,000 each will receive one entry to the raffle draw for the chance to win the grand prize of 1 kilogram of gold. The higher the foreign exchange or trade transactions, the greater the chances for customers to win enticing prizes. Altogether, more than 120 daily prizes and four monthly grand prizes will be offered to customers.

Additionally, new customers, both new-to-bank or just beginning to use the bank’s foreign exchange and trade services, will enjoy the extra advantage of receiving double entries into each raffle draw for every eligible entry. This will also be applicable for customers moving from conducting transactions at their respective branch to using businessONLINE or the businessONLINE Mobile App for their foreign exchange or trade transactions.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, commented: “We are excited to announce the comeback of our popular Mega Foreign Exchange and Trade customer promotion for our Business Banking customers by turning every transaction into a golden opportunity. As a homegrown banking champion, we are pleased to enable the business environment in the UAE by offering our customers a suite of secure, flexible and convenient products to support their everyday business transactions. It is our goal to empower SME businesses to thrive and innovate in today’s competitive landscape and reward them while doing so.”

